There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Fortuna Sittard 3-2 NEC Nijmegen
Paul Gladon scored a late winner as Fortuna Sittard ended NEC Nijmegen’s unbeaten start to the campaign.
NEC went into the weekend top of the table having won all their matches so far but after only four minutes, Mohammed Ihattaren fired the hosts in front.
Bryan Linssen levelled for NEC but before the break, a handball led to a penalty for Fortuna and Ihattaren made it 2-1.
An excellent piece of composure and strike from talent Sami Ouaissa made it 2-2 after 67 minutes and NEC pushed for a winner. However, in the 3rd minute of stoppage time, a long ball forward set Paul Gladon in on goal and he finished to earn all three points for Fortuna.
NEC stays top on goal difference while Fortuna moves onto four points.
PEC Zwolle 0-2 Utrecht
Utrecht moved into second spot with a victory against PEC Zwolle.
PEC Zwolle were the better side in the opening stages but they could not take the lead and in the 42nd minute, Davy van den Berg made it 1-0 for the visitors.
Two minutes later, Utrecht doubled their lead with Derry John Murkin finishing off a swift attack.
PEC Zwolle had chances in the second half to get back into the game but Thomas Buitink and Dylan Mbayo were off target. Utrecht held on to move onto nine points while PEC Zwolle stays on six.
Sparta Rotterdam 0-4 Feyenoord
A red card for Bruno Martins Indi led to a comfortable Rotterdam derby for Feyenoord.
The game got off to a slow start but in the 29th minute, Feyenoord had the lead with Jordan Bos scoring an acrobatic opener.
A minute into the second half, Ayase Ueda made it 2-0 and shortly afterward, Martins Indi was shown a red card for pulling down the Feyenoord striker as he raced on goal.
From that point Feyenoord were comfortable and Ueda added a third before Quinten Timber scored a fourth in stoppage time.
Feyenoord make it three wins from three in the league while Sparta stays on nine points.
NAC Breda 0-1 AZ Alkmaar
Sven Mijnans netted a late winner for AZ Alkmaar against 10-man NAC Breda.
The conditions in Breda were tough as the rain poured down and it affected the play in the first half. Just before the break, NAC were reduced to ten as Sydney van Hooijdonk was shown red for a late challenge on Wouter Goes.
Early in the second half, Ibrahim Sadiq conceded a penalty for a late challenge and NAC had a golden opportunity to take the lead. However, Charles-Andreas Brym fired the penalty over the bar.
AZ then pushed for a winning goal and it finally came with a few minutes left as Sven Mijnans slotted in a cross from Matej Sin.
AZ moves onto seven points while NAC Breda remains on three.