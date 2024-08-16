Fortuna Sittard made it two wins from two with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Almere City.
Last weekend, Fortuna Sittard came away from Go Ahead Eagles with a 2-0 win to get their season off to a perfect start.
The confidence in the hosts was clear from the start and it was no surprise when Alan Halilovic fired them in front halfway through the first half.
Almere City were poor but they almost equalised through Stije Resink’s deflected effort but Mattijs Branderhorst pulled off an excellent reflex save.
Kristoffer Peterson doubled the hosts lead in the 68th minute when his attempted cross looped over Nordin Bakker and into the net. Shortly afterwards, Josip Mitrovic sealed the victory with his first goal for Fortuna Sittard.
The Limburg side go top of the table for now with six points while Almere City remain pointless.