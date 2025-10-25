There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Fortuna Sittard 1-2 Groningen
Groningen moves into the top four after a slender 2-1 victory in Limburg.
The kick off was delayed due to traffic, but when it did get underway, David van der Werff slotted in to put Groningen ahead in the sixth minute.
Groningen had a second disallowed for offside before Etienne Vaessen made an excellent save to deny Justin Lonwijk early in the second half.
After an hour, Marvin Peersman doubled the visitors lead with an effort that was originally disallowed for offside before VAR overturned it.
Paul Gladon’s header made it 1-2 but Fortuna Sittard could not find an equaliser. Groningen jump to 4th and Fortuna Sittard is in 11th.
Sparta Rotterdam 1-0 Telstar
Tobias Lauritsen scored the only goal of the game as Sparta Rotterdam defeated Telstar.
The hosts dominated from the off and the opening goal came in the 25th minute when Ayoub Oufkir crossed for Lauritsen to apply in a tap in.
Before the end, Sparta had plenty of chances to net a second but Ronald Koeman Jr made a string of saves, while Patrick van Aanholt fired over from close range.
One goal was enough for the win that moves Sparta onto 16 points, while Telstar has seven and they remain second bottom.
Volendam 3-0 Heracles Almelo
Volendam eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over 10-man Heracles Almelo, who remain bottom of the table.
Volendam took the lead just before the break when a corner was headed back across goal and Nordin Bukala was alert to slot in from close range.
Yannick Leliendal then doubled the lead early in the second half with a wonderful strike from distance. Heracles believed they had pulled one back when Mario Engels netted but it was pulled back for offside.
The night got even worse for Engels as he was shown a second yellow card and was sent off. With the extra man, Volendam added a third through Aurelio Oehlers.
The victory moves Volendam to 13th while alarm bells will be ringing at Heracles.
PEC Zwolle 2-2 NEC Nijmegen
PEC Zwolle battled for a point against NEC Nijmegen in the late kick off.
NEC had the momentum from the start and Koki Ogawa scored the opening goal after only 10 minutes. NEC then lost their striker to an injury which was a major blow.
PEC Zwolle came into the game as the half wore on and they would equalise before the break with Jamiro Monteiro slotting in a free kick.
Two minutes into the second half, Ajax loanee Ahmetcan Kaplan restored NEC’s lead but the hosts immediately hit back. Koen Kostons was the goalscorer.
Neither side could find a winner before the end and NEC Nijmegen is in seventh while PEC Zwolle is 15th.