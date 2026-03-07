There were three matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Groningen 3-1 Ajax
Ajax’s chances of a top two finish took a blow as they were defeated 3-1 by Groningen in the Euroborg.
Groningen got off to the perfect start with Thom van Bergen latching onto a long ball forward before slotting in.
Ajax then dominated and eventually they levelled after half an hour as Davy Klaassen was left alone to head in at the back post.
Groningen improved in the second half and they missed chances before substitute Oskar Zawada made it 2-1 in the 65th minute. The striker then settled the victory shortly afterwards with a free header.
Ajax remains third for now while Groningen is in 10th.
PSV Eindhoven 2-1 AZ Alkmaar
PSV Eindhoven came from behind to defeat AZ Alkmaar.
Billy van Duijl fired AZ Alkmaar in front after only 15 minutes and Troy Parrott then missed a big chance to make it 2-0 shortly afterwards.
PSV took control and they were level before the break as Parrott deflected an attempted clearance into his own net.
The game was heading for a draw but in the 86th minute the ball dropped to Ricardo Pepi and from close range he smashed it into the net.
PSV takes another step towards the title while AZ is 6th.
Excelsior 1-2 Heerenveen
Heerenveen took another step towards a European playoff spot with victory in Rotterdam.
After a quick break, Luuk Brouwers made it 1-0 in the 38th minute. Ringo Meerveld thought he had made it 2-0 but his goal was disallowed for offside.
Joris van Overeem did make it 2-0 in the second half but the midfielder then gave the hosts a way back into the game as he conceded a penalty. Noah Naujoks made it 1-2 from the spot.
The game was then marred by a knee injury suffered by Milano Jonathans as Heerenveen saw out the victory.
Heerenveen are sitting 7th while Excelsior is in 15th.