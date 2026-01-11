There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Heerenveen 2-2 Feyenoord
Amourricho van Axel Dongen scored a late equaliser as Heerenveen held Feyenoord to a draw.
Feyenoord made a slow start but they did take the lead when an excellent through ball by Ayase Ueda set up Leo Sauer to net the opener. However, Heerenveen hit back ten minutes later as Luuk Brouwers finished well after a one-two with Ringo Meerveld.
Sem Steijn quickly restored Feyenoord’s lead with a header and it seemed that the visitors would comfortably hold onto that lead in the second half.
In the 85th minute, Heerenveen brought in Van Axel Dongen and a minute later he volleyed in a corner to make it 2-2.
Feyenoord falls further behind PSV in second while Heerenveen are 9th.
Go Ahead Eagles 2-2 Fortuna Sittard
Justin Hubner scored a late equaliser to snatch a point for Fortuna Sittard in Deventer.
Fortuna took the lead in the 36th minute when Kristoffer Peterson’s cross deflected into the net. However, the hosts levelled before the break through Mathis Suray.
Both sides traded chances in the second half with the post denying Mohammed Ihattaren before Suray put Go Ahead in front in the 86th minute.
An excellent cross from Alen Halilovic to the back post allowed Hubner to net in the 92nd minute to make it 2-2 at the end.
Fortuna is 11th and Go Ahead Eagles are 13th.
Telstar 2-3 Ajax
Ajax held off a comeback from 10-man Telstar to earn their first win of 2026.
The visitors made a lightning start to the game with Oscar Gloukh netting in the 11th minute before Mika Godts quickly doubled the margin.
Cedric Hatenboer was making his debut for Telstar following his loan from Anderlecht but it was a day to forget as he was shown a red card for connecting with Youri Regeer early in the second half.
Youri Baas headed in a corner to make it 3-0 and it seemed that Ajax were storming to victory. However, Baas scored an own goal before Danny Bakker headed in a corner to make it 2-3 with only five minutes remaining.
The home crowd urged Telstar forward but there was not to be an equaliser and Ajax held on for the three points. They sit third while Telstar is 15th.
Sparta Rotterdam 2-0 Heracles Almelo
Sparta Rotterdam are into the top half with a comfortable victory over Heracles Almelo.
Tobias Lauritsen fired the hosts into an early lead and Sparta remained on control for the rest of the first half. They were dealt a blow as Vito van Crooij went off after only half an hour with an injury.
Without Jizz Hornkamp, who signed for AZ, Heracles failed to trouble their hosts in the second half. Eventually, in the 88th minute, Pelle Clement deservedly added a second.
Sparta is now 8th in the table while Heracles is 18th.