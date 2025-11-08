There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Excelsior 1-2 Heracles Almelo
Heracles Almelo made it two league wins in a row as they came from behind to defeat Excelsior.
After their 8-2 win over PEC Zwolle last weekend, confidence was high in Almelo but they fell behind to the hosts. After only eight minutes, Irakli Yegoian’s strike deflected off Noah Naujoks and found the net.
Excelsior missed chances to double their lead and after an hour, Heracles equalised when Jizz Hornkamp set up Walid Ould-Chikh to find the top corner.
Excelsior were awarded a penalty but Timo Jansink made an excellent save to deny Szymon Wlodarczyk. Heracles then punished the miss as Luka Kulenovic headed home a winner.
Heracles move level on points with 17th placed Telstar while Excelsior is in 15th.
Volendam 2-1 NAC Breda
Two red cards cost NAC Breda in their away clash with Volendam.
The opening goal came after half an hour with Nick Verschuren deflecting the ball into his own net to give NAC Breda the lead.
The visitors were in control but early in the second half, Lewis Holtby was shown a red card for a rash challenge. The hosts took advantage and Henk Veerman quickly equalised.
Robert Muhren was brought off the bench and two minutes after his introduction, the striker tapped in a cross to put Volendam in front.
NAC could not recover and Fredrik Jensen was also shown a red card in stoppage time to seal the victory for Volendam.
The win means Volendam is now 13th while NAC are one spot behind them.
Fortuna Sittard 2-0 Heerenveen
Fortuna Sittard moved into the top eight with a victory over Heerenveen.
Heerenveen were unbeaten since the 13th of September heading into the game and they were not troubled by the hosts in the first half. Jacob Trenskow almost gave them the lead but his shot hit the post.
Fortuna Sittard improved after the break and they took the lead after an hour. Mohamed Ihattaren’s strike was parried and Paul Gladon was there to net the rebound.
Heerenveen couldn’t find the equaliser despite a number of chances and a Panenka penalty from Ihattaren sealed the win for the hosts.
Fortuna moves to eighth and Heerenveen is 11th.
PEC Zwolle 1-0 Sparta Rotterdam
PEC Zwolle recovered from their shock hammering to Heracles last week with a slender victory over Sparta.
PEC Zwolle went down 8-2 in Almelo last weekend but they were much improved on Saturday evening against a sluggish Sparta.
After half an hour, Kaj de Rooij was left free to fire PEC Zwolle in front and just after the break it was almost 2-0 but Marvin Young cleared off the line.
Sparta Rotterdam were poor and just before the end, Teo Quintero was shown his second yellow card.
PEC Zwolle are 15th with the win while Sparta is ninth.