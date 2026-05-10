The 37th round of the Eredivisie took place on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
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Ajax 1-2 Utrecht
Ajax’s chances of finishing third took a huge blow on Sunday as they were beaten by Utrecht.
The game was 0-0 for a long time until Niklas Vesterlund headed the visitors ahead after 81 minutes. However, Wout Weghorst seemed to earn a precious point just three minutes later.
In the 96th minute, Mike van der Hoorn haunted his former side by heading in a winner that leaves Ajax now fifth with only one game remaining.
Ajax need to win their final game next weekend away to Heerenveen and hope results elsewhere go their way to have a chance of third. Utrecht is 8th and can prepare for the playoffs.
Twente 4-0 Sparta Rotterdam
Twente are now in pole position for third and a Champions League qualifying spot after a big win over Sparta.
The first half was goalless but Thomas van den Belt opened the scoring in the 58th minute. The midfielder then quickly added a second minutes later.
From that point, Twente were in cruise control and further goals from Kristian Hlynsson and Daan Rots sealed a big win.
Twente have a two point lead over NEC and three over Ajax with one game remaining. Twente travels to champions PSV on the final day of campaign. Sparta is 10th.
Feyenoord 1-1 AZ Alkmaar
Feyenoord have officially finished second after a draw against AZ Alkmaar.
The game was only one minute old when Troy Parrott fired AZ in front after running onto a Jordy Clasie through ball.
Feyenoord had chances to equalise but they were frustrated and Robin Van Persie made a triple change at the break. Twelve minutes into the second half half, substitute Tobias Van den Elshout set up Anis Hadj Moussa to equalise.
Before the end, AZ were the more likely winners but the hosts held on to secure second spot. AZ is now no longer able to finish above sixth but they have already secured European football.
Groningen 2-1 NEC Nijmegen
NEC’s Champions League hopes were hit by Groningen.
The race for second couldn’t be tighter and NEC will have seen the match as a good chance to take command of the position. However, their form has drifted of late and they fell behind in first half stoppage time as Marco Rente netted.
Groningen are still in the race for the playoffs and Tygo Land doubled their lead early in the second half.
Darko Nejasmic did pull one back for the visitors but it wasn’t enough and NEC sits fourth with one game remaining. Next week they host Go Ahead Eagles needing to win and hope that PSV beats Twente.
Groningen are up to ninth.
Excelsior 1-1 Volendam
Excelsior and Volendam shared points which secures Excelsiors safety.
Benjamin Pauwels put Volendam ahead in the second minute but a Gibson Yah own goal earned Excelsior a huge point.
Excelsior is now three points clear of the bottom three and with Volendam and Telstar playing next week, they are safe. Volendam is 16th and currently look the most likely to enter the playoffs as they sit two points behind Telstar.
Telstar 3-0 Heracles
Telstar boosted their survival hopes after a win over Heracles.
it was a must win game for the hosts against the side already relegated but it was a nervy start for the hosts. It took until the 70th minute for Guus Offerhaus to break the deadlock.
The floodgates then opened and Tyrese Noslin and Jeff Hardeveld quickly made it 3-0. Before the end, Luka Kulenovic was sent off.
Telstar are two points above Volendam and the two clubs go head to head next weekend.
NAC 2-0 Heerenveen (Match Abandoned)
NAC Breda’s relegation was confirmed despite them not finishing their game against Heerenveen.
The hosts needed results to go their way if their was any chance they could avoid the drop this season and the players did their part as they led 2-0 thanks to a double from Boy Kemper.
However, with results elsewhere going against them, the game was abandoned late on due to crowd trouble. The final minutes will be played at a later date but NAC will be relegated.
Go Ahead Eagles 1-4 PSV
Champions PSV ease to victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
There was little to play for in Deventer but it was an entertaining game with Ivan Peresic putting PSV ahead in the 19th minute before Mathis Suray equalised from the spot.
In first half stoppage time, Ricardo Pepi made it 2-1 and PSV eased to victory in the second half. Peresic added the third before Paul Wanner got the fourth.
PSV now has 81 points while Go Ahead are 12th.
Fortuna Sittard 3-2 PEC Zwolle
Fortuna Sittard are up to eleventh after defeating PEC Zwolle.
Neither side have a chance of reaching the playoffs or being relegated so the match had little drama going into it.
The hosts looked on course for a simple win as Lance Duijvestijn’s first half strike was followed by further goals from Yasmin Oukli and Kaj Sierhuis.
Gabriel Reiziger and Zico Buurmeester did pull two back for the visitors but it wasn’t enough to secure a point.
Fortuna Sittard is 11th and PEC Zwolle is 11th.