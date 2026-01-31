There were three matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
AZ Alkmaar 1-3 NEC Nijmegen
NEC Nijmegen are up to third after a victory over AZ Alkmaar.
The visitors were on top from the start and it was no surprise when Tjarron Chery slotted in the opener after only 10 minutes. Two minutes later, Basar Önal doubled the lead with a lovely curling strike.
Troy Parrott pulled one back for the hosts with a cool finish but AZ Alkmaar never showed signs of making a comeback.
Seven minutes into the second half, an excellent strike from Kodai Sano made it 3-1 and that was enough for the victory.
NEC climbs above Ajax while AZ is in 6th.
PEC Zwolle 4-1 Telstar
PEC Zwolle eased to a big victory over Telstar.
PEC Zwolle have been in excellent form at home in recent weeks and that has helped them climb the table. Against Telstar, they initially struggled to take control but just before the break, Shola Shoretire made it 1-0.
Nils Rossen did equalise for Telstar on the hour, but the hosts then rallied and Koen Kostons scored from a corner. Tristan Gooijer added a third, also from a corner, before Kostons sealed the victory with his second in the 83rd minute.
The win means PEC Zwolle is now in 9th while Telstar is 17th.
Sparta Rotterdam 2-0 Groningen
Sparta Rotterdam is looking strong in fifth spot after a victory over Groningen.
In the first half, Groningen had the ball in the net but Thom van Bergen’s effort was ruled out for offside.
Ten minutes into the second half, Shunsuke Mito opened the scoring for the hosts with a strike that deceived goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen.
Groningen forward Oskar Zawada had a goal disallowed for offside before Mito settled the game for the hosts in the last minute.
Sparta are three points clear in fifth while Groningen is 8th.