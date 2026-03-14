There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round-up of all the action.
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Volendam 1-2 Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard came away from Volendam with all three points to keep their chances of a European playoff alive.
The visitors made a strong start and it was fully deserved when they took the lead after 19 minutes with Paul Gladon netting. Volendam then suffered another bow with Dave Kwakman suffering what seemed a serious knee injury.
Fortuna Sittard doubled their lead before the break with Dimitris Limnios heading in. Both goals were assisted by Mohamed Ihattaren who had a strong half for Fortuna before going off early in the second.
Volendam improved after the break and they created a number of chances before Robert Muhren eventually pulled one back with ten minutes left. There was to be no comeback though and Fortuna held on for the three points.
Fortuna is in 11th and Volendam in 14th.
PSV Eindhoven 2-3 NEC Nijmegen
NEC Nijmegen have moved into second place with a victory over PSV Eindhoven, who will need to wait to seal the title.
NEC have been a thorn in PSV’s side this season and recently knocked them out of the KNVB Cup. They took the lead after 20 minutes with Bryan Linssen escaping the offside trap before slotting into the net.
Ricardo Pepi thought he had equalised but Jasper Cillessen made a big save. Shortly afterwards, Linssen stunned the home crowd as he got his second after a mistake from Yarek Gasiorowski.
PSV pulled one back before the break as Kiliann Sildillia tapped in from close range following good work by Ismail Saibari. At the break, Myron Boadu entered the field and PSV laid siege to the NEC goal without finding the equaliser.
NEC barely got out of their half but in the 70th minute they made it 3-1 with substitute Youssef El Kachati netting.
Couhaib Driouech pulled one back in stoppage time but it wasn’t enough and NEC climbs above Feyenoord into second for now. PSV will need to wait another week at least to seal the league title.
Heerenveen 3-0 Telstar
Heerenveen eased to a comfortable victory over Telstar to move into sixth spot.
Heerenveen were on top from the start and Lasse Nordas added his fifth goal in eight games for the club to put them ahead after only 24 minutes.
Telstar had chances to equalise but Heerenveen doubled their lead in the second half through Maxence Rivera. Jakob Trenskow then settled the victory with 20 minutes to go.
Three wins in a row have Heerenveen in sixth and on course for the playoffs while Telstar remain in the bottom three.
Ajax 4-0 Sparta Rotterdam
Ajax ruthlessly defeated Sparta Rotterdam in Oscar Garcia’s first game in charge of the club.
The first big chance fell to Sparta but Tobias Lauritsen headed just wide after 15 minutes. Four minutes later, Ajax led with Joshua Kitolano deflecting a shot into his own net.
After half an hour, Steven Berghuis doubled the lead with a strike off the underside of the crossbar after good work from Sean Steur.
Ajax kept control in the second half and Davy Klaassen eventually made it 3-0 before Mika Godts capped a dream debut for Garcia.
Ajax remains in the race for second while Sparta is 8th.