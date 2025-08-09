Below is a round up of all the action from the Eredivisie on Saturday.
NEC Nijmegen 5-0 Excelsior
NEC Nijmegen made an excellent start to the season as they hammered newly promoted Excelsior.
After only 15 minutes, Dirk Proper had given the hosts the lead with a controlled finish into the bottom corner.
Early in the second half, Koki Ogawa doubled the lead with an acrobatic overhead kick. The Japanese striker then headed in a third. Before the end, Bryan Linssen and Tjarron Chery also got themselves on the scoresheet.
A perfect start to the season for NEC Nijmegen while its a tough welcome back for Excelsior.
Feyenoord 2-0 NAC Breda
Feyenoord began their season with a comfortable win over NAC Breda.
After only two minutes, Sem Steijn marked his league debut for Feyenoord with an excellent free kick to make it 1-0.
Luciano Valente and Steijn both missed good chances for a second before the break. However, early in the second half Ayase Ueda slotted in after Steijn’s shot was blocked.
Feyenoord comfortably saw out the rest of the game and can now prepare for their second leg against Fenerbahce in midweek.
Heerenveen 1-1 Volendam
Volendam earned a point in Friesland on their return to the Eredivisie.
Heerenveen began strongly and after four minutes, Luuk Brouwers netted from a free kick to put them into an early lead. Maxence Rivera was then denied a second by the post.
Just before the break, Volendam thought they had equalised but Henk Veerman’s goal was disallowed for offside.
In the second half, Heerenveen’s Jacob Trenskow also had a goal disallowed before Volendam netted an equaliser. Ozan Kökçü’s deflected effort found the net.
Before the end, Volendam even had chances to win the game but Andries Noppert and the post denied them.
A welcome point for Volendam on their return to the Eredivisie but Heerenveen will be disappointed to not begin with a victory.
PSV Eindhoven 6-1 Sparta Rotterdam
PSV Eindhoven made a strong start to their title defence with a huge win over Sparta Rotterdam.
Ruben van Bommel opened the scoring in the third minute as he surprised Joel Drommel with a strike from the wing. The goalkeeper is on loan at Sparta from PSV and the goal began a torrid evening for him.
By halftime, PSV were already 3-0 up as Ivan Peresic headed in before Sergino Dest netted in first half stoppage time.
Early in the second half, Joey Veerman took aim from range and his shot squirmed past Drommel and into the net.
Sparta pulled one back on the counter through Sayf Ltaief but PSV would end up with six as Guus Til and Yarek Gasiorowski sealed a convincing win.
PSV goes top of the table already and their victory cements their place as favourites.