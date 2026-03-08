There were five games in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 PEC Zwolle
Sparta Rotterdam were held to a 1-1 draw by PEC Zwolle at Het Kasteel.
PEC Zwolle had the better of the first half but they could not find an opening goal that they deserved.
The second half was also heading to a goalless conclusion but in the 83rd minute, substitute Milan Zonneveld tapped in from close range to put the hosts ahead.
The joy was short-lived as Kaj de Rooij immediately equalised for PEC Zwolle and the points were shared.
Fortuna Sittard 1-4 Telstar
Telstar boosted their chances of survival with a comfortable victory over Fortuna Sittard in Limburg.
Telstar made a quick start with Patrick Brouwer netting from a long throw within five minutes. It was quickly 2-0 through Novovsky Thorisson.
Kaj Sierhuis pulled one back and before the break they were denied an equaliser by the post and the crossbar.
Brouwer extended Telstar’s lead five minutes into the second half before Danny Bakker added a fourth to seal the victory.
Telstar are 16th and two points from safety while Fortuna is 11th.
Go Ahead Eagles 1-4 Twente
FC Twente comfortably defeated Go Ahead Eagles in Deventer to move up to 4th.
The first goal was unfortunate for the hosts as goalkeeper Jari De Busser was hampered by the sun and dropped a corner into his own net. Sam Lammers then headed the Tukkers further ahead.
Before the break it was 3-0 as the ball fell to Kristian Hlynsson, who made no mistake with his finish.
Jacob Breum pulled one back for the hosts in the second half but a Lammers penalty made it a comfortable afternoon for Twente.
Twente move above Ajax and they can dream of a place in the Champions League. Go Ahead Eagles are in 12th.
NAC Breda 3-3 Feyenoord
Feyenoord dropped more points in the title race as they were held to a 3-3 draw at NAC Breda.
Robin van Persie started Raheem Sterling for the first time and his side took the lead after 19 minutes with Ayase Ueda netting. However, NAC Breda hit back immediately through Kamal Sowah, who tapped in a corner.
A lovely finish from Luciano Valente made it 2-1 but once again, the hosts hit back and Boyd Lucassen headed in to make it 2-2. NAC Breda then took the lead in first half stoppage time as André Ayew headed in his first goal for the club.
Valente came off injured at the break but Ueda did equalise for Feyenoord early into the second half. Sterling was then substituted after a frustrating afternoon for the Englishman.
Feyenoord then dominated the match but they could not find a winning goal, even after Leo Greiml was sent off for NAC in stoppage time.
Feyenoord remains second but 19 points behind PSV. NAC Breda is 17th.
NEC Nijmegen 3-0 Volendam
NEC Nijmegen moved to within three points of Feyenoord in second after a comfortable win over Volendam.
After reaching the KNVB Cup final with a win over PSV, NEC went into the game full of confidence and they dominated from the start. The opening goal came before half time with Noé Lebreton’s deflected strike finding the net.
After a one-two with Lebreton, Basar Önal added a second with a lovely finish in the second half. Sami Ouaissa then settled the victory with a lovely strike from distance.
NEC are now third and closing in on Feyenoord while Volendam is in 15th.