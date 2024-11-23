There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Go Ahead Eagles 3-0 Almere City
Go Ahead Eagles had no trouble with defeating Almere City on Saturday afternoon.
After only fourteen minutes the hosts had the lead with Mats Deijl’s shot from outside the box proving too much for goalkeeper Nordin Bakker.
It was 2-0 in the 30th minute as Victor Edvardsen crossed for Oliver Edvardsen to head in. Almere City had no answer and barely threatened coming back into the match.
Victor Edvardsen added a third early in the second half and Finn Stokkers had a fourth ruled out for offside before the end.
An easy win for Go Ahead Eagles, who sit in 6th while Almere City are in 17th.
Feyenoord 3-0 Heerenveen
Robin van Persie’s Heerenveen had no answer to Feyenoord on his return to De Kuip.
After fifteen minutes, Julián Carranza opened the scoring for Feyenoord with a weak effort that Andries Noppert failed to keep out. Ten minutes later, Noppert kept out two efforts but had no answer to a sliding shot from Anis Hadj Moussa.
The pick of the goals came in the second half when Gjivai Zechiël set Igor Paixao free with a lovely backheel and the winger slotted in the third.
Feyenoord’s win moves them third while Heerenveen is 12th.
Heracles Almelo 2-2 RKC Waalwijk
RKC Waalwijk struck a late equaliser to deny Heracles Almelo victory.
Heracles began the game on top and it was no surprise when Luka Kulenovic headed them in front after half an hour.
RKC improved in the second half and a beautiful strike from Richard van der Venne made it 1-1 before the hour mark.
After a handball from Julian Lelieveld, Heracles got a penalty which was netted by Jizz Hornkamp with ten minutes remaining. That seemed to be the winning goal but Oskar Zawada tapped in an equaliser in the 90th minute to earn RKC a point.
RKC remains bottom of the table despite the draw while Heracles are in 13th.
Fortuna Sittard 1-2 Twente
Ricky van Wolfswinkel netted the winner as FC Twente came away from Limburg with three points.
The opening goal came in the 35th minute when Twente midfielder Michel Vlap set Sem Steijn in on goal with an excellent outside of the foot pass and Stein made no mistake with the finish.
Bart van Rooij conceded a penalty early in the second half and Kristoffer Peterson made it 1-1 from the spot. Five minutes later, Steijn set up Van Wolfswinkel to net the winning goal.
Fortuna stays in eighth while Twente is in fifth.
PSV Eindhoven 5-0 Groningen
Ricardo Pepi scored a hattrick as PSV Eindhoven eased to a win over Groningen.
Olivier Boscagli opened the scoring after 14 minutes, slotting in a Johan Bakayoko cross at the back post. Pepi, who was starting due to the injury to Luuk de Jong, doubled the lead before the break with a nice finish from a difficult angle.
Guus Til made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute before Pepi completed his hattrick, firstly slotting in a Rick Karsdorp cross before heading in the fifth.
PSV eased to victory and they remain clear at the top of the table, while Groningen is in 15th.