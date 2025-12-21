There were five matches on Sunday as the Eredivisie wraps up for the winter break. Below is a round up of all the action.
Utrecht 1-2 PSV Eindhoven
PSV goes into the winter break eleven points clear at the top of the Eredivisie after a victory in Utrecht.
Joey Veerman began for PSV despite the rumours linking him with an imminent move to Fenerbahce. It was likely to be his final game for the Eindhoven club.
Before the break, it was Utrecht who took the lead with Mike van der Hoorn scoring and despite a VAR check for a foul and offside, the goal stood.
In the second half, PSV thought back with Ricardo Pepi scoring the equaliser before Ivan Peresic headed in a Veerman cross to make it 2-1.
Jerdy Schouten was sent off late on for a second yellow card but PSV held on to record their 14th consecutive away win in the league, a new record.
PSV are in a commanding position at the top while Utrecht sits in 8th.
Feyenoord 1-1 Twente
Robin van Persie will come under more pressure after his side dropped points again.
After their cup exit to Heerenveen in midweek, Feyenoord were looking for a boost but they were by far the second best in the first half. Sam Lammers missed chance after chance for the visitors but Daan Rots did make it 1-0 in the 19th minute.
Twente recorded 14 efforts on goal in the first half but a second goal was ruled out for offside. At the other end, Feyenoord offered very little.
Feyenoord improved in the second half and an equaliser did come 15 minutes from time when Gonçalo Borges found the net with the outside of his boot.
Luciano Valente was then sent off for a second yellow card and the initiative was handed back to Twente. However, they failed to find a winner before the end.
Feyenoord remains second going into the winter break but it remains to be seen whether Van Persie will still be head coach in the new year. Twente are in 6th.
Go Ahead Eagles 1-1 Groningen
An excellent year for Go Ahead Eagles ended with a 1-1 draw at home to Groningen.
It was a celebration in Deventer as the home side took the pitch for the last time in 2025, which had seen the club lift the KNVB Cup.
After 41 minutes, the home crowd exploded as Mathis Suray put them into the break ahead. However, Groningen equalised after an hour through Tika de Jonge.
Neither side could find a winner before the end leaving Groningen in 5th while Go Ahead Eagles is down in 12th.
Volendam 0-1 Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta Rotterdam claimed a slender victory over Volendam thanks to a Tobias Lauritsen penalty.
The visitors were the better side in the first half but they could not find an opening goal that their dominance deserved.
The opener finally came in the second half when Gibson Yah committed a foul in the box and Lauritsen made no mistake from the spot.
Robert Muhren did get a chance to equalise in stoppage time but he fired wide.
Volendam are now 16th and Sparta is in 10th.
Fortuna Sittard 4-3 AZ Alkmaar
In a thrilling encounter, Fortuna Sittard netted a late winner to down AZ Alkmaar.
The hosts took the lead within the first ten minutes as Justin Lonwijk headed in a corner.
The lead only lasted until the 19th minute before Troy Parrott found the bottom corner to make it 1-1. Sven Mijnans then quickly latched onto a chip into the box before making it 2-1 for AZ Alkmaar.
Fortuna Sittard didn’t let their heads drop and before the break they were level through Kaj Sierhuis.
The drama continued in the second half when AZ Alkmaar were awarded a penalty for a foul on Weslley Patati. However, Mijnans saw his penalty saved and just minutes later, Sierhuis fired Fortuna Sittard ahead at the other end.
In the 70th minute, Parrott hit the post but Mees de Wit was there to make it 3-3. The goals didn’t stop as another corner led to Philip Brittijn heading Fortuna Sittard back in front with just four minutes remaining.
In stoppage time, AZ thought they had been awarded another penalty for a foul on Parrott but after reviewing the screens, the referee reversed his decision.
The points went to the hosts and they are now 11th and AZ is 7th.