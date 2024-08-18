Week 2 of the Eredivisie concluded on Sunday with four matches. Below is a round-up of all the action.
Heracles Almelo 1-3 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven came from behind to record a 3-1 win at Heracles Almelo.
After only five minutes, the hosts were ahead thanks to a penalty netted by Brian De Keersmaecker after a silly foul by Frederik Oppegard.
PSV then went looking for an equaliser but the closest they came was a long-range effort from Joey Veerman that came back off the post. Mario Engels had the ball in the net again for Heracles, but he was offside.
At the break, Guus Til came on and he had an instant impact as his run ended with Ivan Mesik working the ball into his own net to make it 1-1. Johan Bakayoko then cut into the box to fire PSV ahead shortly afterwards.
Engels then had another goal correctly ruled out for offside before Couhaib Driouech sealed the win for PSV with a great finish from close range.
PSV moves to six points while Heracles have one.
Willem II 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles
Willem II are off to a good start on their return to the Eredivisie after sealing a 2-0 victory against Go Ahead Eagles.
The hosts managed to hold Feyenoord to a 1-1 draw last weekend and they took the lead after 21 minutes. After a poor tackle by Jamal Amofa, the ball went to the spot and Kyan Vaesen made it 1-0.
Ringo Meerveld then doubled the lead with an excellent strike into the top corner. Go Ahead Eagles had no answer to this and they slumped to another defeat.
Willem II moves onto four points, while Go Ahead Eagles are still looking for their first of the campaign.
PEC Zwolle 1-5 Feyenoord
Feyenoord bounced back from their disappointing draw with Willem II last weekend by hammering PEC Zwolle.
Calvin Stengs returned to the starting eleven after his move to Charlotte broke down and he proved how valuable he was in the game. After Igor Paixao made it 1-0 in the first half, Stengs doubled the lead early in the second half with an excellent strike.
A Stengs free kick then set up David Hancko to add a third before Santiago Gimenez got a double to make it 5-0. Filip Krastev pulled back a consolation in stoppage time with a good strike.
Feyenoord moves onto four points, while PEC Zwolle remains on zero.
NAC Breda 2-1 Ajax
A 90th-minute winner from Jan van den Bergh earned NAC Breda a shock 2-1 win over Ajax.
Ajax coach Francesco Farioli decided to make a number of changes to the side that just got past Panathinaikos on Thursday. Brian Brobbey came into the eleven and he had a big chance blocked early on.
The rest of the first half was a dull affair but early in the second half, Van den Bergh had the ball in the net for NAC. However, the Belgian was offside.
Just before the hour mark, NAC Breda did take the lead as Mika Godts was dispossessed before Matthew Garbett fired past Remko Pasveer.
Jorrel Hato quickly equalised for Ajax with a header from a corner and the visitors went in search of a winner. However, they barely threatened and in stoppage time, a free kick was headed in by Van den Bergh and NAC Breda took the three points.
A first win of the season for NAC Breda and both teams are now on three points.