Below is a round up of all the action from the Eredivisie on Saturday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Heracles Almelo 4-2 Go Ahead Eagles
Heracles Almelo continued their fine form with a victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
The visitors took the lead after half an hour through Mathis Suray but Heracles were level before the break as Brian De Keersmaecker netted.
Heracles were the better side after the break and they got a deserved lead thanks to Suf Podgoreanu. Damon Mirani then netted from a corner to make it 3-1.
Jakob Breum scored a wonderful long range goal to make it 3-2 but Luka Kulenovic scored immediately from the kick-off to make it 4-2 at the end.
Heracles are now up to 14th while Go Ahead Eagles are 7th.
PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Willem II
PSV Eindhoven dropped points again as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Willem II.
Last weekend, PSV through away a 3-1 lead against NEC Nijmegen but they improved to beat Feyenoord in the cup in midweek. However, against Willem II, Peter Bosz’s side struggled from the start.
The best chance of the first half fell to Mickaël Tirpan of Willem II, but when through on goal he could only shoot wide.
After an hour, PSV had the lead with substitute Ivan Peresic setting up Noa Lang to fire into the corner. PSV didn’t kill the game and in the final minutes, Tirpan got in behind the defence again and this time he shot high into the net to make it 1-1.
PSV couldn’t find a winner and they drop points again which means Ajax could go level with them at the top if they win against Fortuna Sittard on Sunday. An excellent result for Willem II, who are 13th.
Groningen 2-1 NEC Nijmegen
Despite playing a large chunk of the second half with ten-men, Groningen defeated NEC Nijmegen 2-1.
Groningen got off to a rapid start with Wouter Prins netting from a corner after only two minutes. A second came after half an hour thanks to young striker Thom van Bergen.
The game changed in the 58th minute when centre-back Thijmen Blokzijl brought down Sami Ouaissa and was shown a red card. Vito van Crooij quickly made it 2-1.
Groningen goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen then kept the visitors out while Kento Shiogai had an effort ruled out for offside.
Groningen held on for a win which sees them sitting 15th while NEC is in 11th.
Feyenoord 3-0 Sparta Rotterdam
Feyenoord struggled but managed to earn a 3-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam in De Kuip.
Looking to bounce back from the losses to Lille, Ajax and PSV in recent matches, Feyenoord were poor for the first 30 minutes. However, Sparta gave them some help as Pelle Clement handled in the box and Quinten Timber made it 1-0 from the spot.
The game was not killed by Feyenoord and Sparta had some chances after the break with Timon Wellenreuther saving well from Kristian Hlynsson. Mitchell van Bergen also fired a good chance wide.
Relief came in the 85th minute for Feyenoord as Igor Paixao set up Anas Hadj Moussa to make it 2-0. Paixao then added a third in stoppage time.
Feyenoord sits 4th while Sparta is in 16th.