There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Sparta Rotterdam 3-3 Ajax
Ajax battled back from 3-1 down to earn a 3-3 draw away to Sparta Rotterdam.
Wout Weghorst returned to the Ajax starting eleven and he broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute after a fantastic long ball from Youri Baas. However, Baas was then punished for a handball in the box and Tobias Lauritsen equalised from the spot before the break.
Within ten minutes of the second half, Ajax found themselves 3-1 down with Mitchell van Bergen and then Joshua Kitolano netting to put the hosts in a commanding lead.
Kian Fitz-Jim hit both posts with a shot before Ayoub Oufkir had a great chance to add a 4th for Sparta but his shot went just wide. Weghorst then gave Ajax hope with a powerful strike that made it 3-2.
Sparta seemed to be holding on but in the 97th minute, Oscar Gloukh got free and he found the net to equalise for Ajax.
A relief for the under-fire John Heitinga but Ajax drop points and remains third. Sparta is in 10th.
Fortuna Sittard 1-0 Volendam
An early goal from Justin Lonwijk was enough for Fortuna Sittard to defeat Volendam.
After only eight minutes, the hosts found themselves ahead with Justin Lonwijk netting a cross from Dimitris Limnios.
Volendam barely threatened an equaliser but because Fortuna Sittard failed to kill the game, the visitors remained alive. Before the end, Henk Veerman did get one chance to equalise but he headed wide.
Fortuna Sittard climbed to fifth while Volendam is in 14th.
PEC Zwolle 0-4 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven eased to a comfortable 4-0 win over 10-man PEC Zwolle to go top of the table.
After a quiet opening, it was PSV Eindhoven who took the lead with Ismail Saibari finishing well after good work by Joey Veerman and Couhaib Driouech. Guus Til then had a second goal disallowed for offside.
Before the break, PSV did double the lead with Veerman intercepting a pass and Dennis Man provided the finish to record his first goal for the club.
After 65 minutes, PEC Zwolle were reduced to ten men with Tristan Gooijer being sent off for a challenge on Veerman. Only two minutes later, Veerman made it 3-0.
PSV eased to the end and in stoppage time, Ryan Flamingo added a fourth to cap an easy evening for Peter Bosz’s side. PSV are now top of the table.
Heerenveen 2-1 Excelsior
Heerenveen scored twice in the final minutes to seal a victory over Excelsior.
After only eleven minutes, Irakli Yegoian opened the scoring for Excelsior after good pressure from Noah Naujoks.
From that point, Heerenveen controlled the game and Luuk Brouwers came close to making it 1-1 but the post denied him.
A minute before the end, Brouwers was fouled in the box and Dylan Vente scored the equaliser from the penalty spot. Then in stoppage time, Sam Kersten unleashed a fierce strike to win it for the hosts.
Heerenveen move to 12th with the win and Excelsior are 17th.