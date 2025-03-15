There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Utrecht 0-1 NEC Nijmegen
Utrecht’s hopes of finishing in the top three this season took a hit with a shock 1-0 loss at home to NEC Nijmegen.
Utrecht started with two strikers but they barely created a chance in a dull first half. The game didn’t improve after the break and it was no surprise that it was a penalty which broke the deadlock.
Paxten Aaronson fouled Mees Hoedemakers and Vito van Crooij was calm from the spot to make it 1-0 for the visitors.
It remained that way meaning Utrecht’s spot in third is under threat. They are now only three points ahead of Twente, while Feyenoord are also lurking. NEC are 10th.
Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 PEC Zwolle
In a battle to avoid the relegation playoff, Sparta Rotterdam and PEC Zwolle drew 1-1.
PEC Zwolle got the first big chance but with the goal gaping, Sheral Floranus could only fire hopelessly over the bar. At the other end, Shunsuke Mito was denied by Jesper Schendelaar.
Three minutes into the second half, PEC Zwolle took the lead through Oliver Aertssen, who netted after some poor defending from the hosts.
The lead only lasted a couple of minutes before Tobias Lauritsen got the ball with some luck in the box and finished to make it 1-1.
Neither side could find a winner before the end and both remain in the battle at the bottom. Sparta are 15th and one point behind PEC Zwolle.
RKC Waalwijk 0-3 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven eased to a simple 3-0 win over RKC Waalwijk with Joey Veerman shining.
Jerdy Schouten dropped out injured meaning that Joey Veerman was recalled to the starting eleven. It proved to be a good move with Veerman getting a lot of space to control the game for PSV.
Ivan Peresic opened the scoring after only four minutes before Noa Lang doubled the lead before the break.
In the second half, Veerman set up Luuk de Jong to head in a third and PSV eased to victory from that point.
The win means PSV are now five points behind Ajax at the top, while RKC remains second bottom.
Heerenveen 1-1 Heracles Almelo
Heerenveen were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Heracles Almelo.
Heracles took the lead early on with Jizz Hornkamp finding the net from a cross by Brian De Keersmaecker.
Heerenveen pushed for an equaliser and it came a minute before the break with Marcus Linday calmly providing the finish.
The home side were the better side in the second half but they could not find a winner and Heracles held on for a point.
Heerenveen are ninth while Heracles is 13th.