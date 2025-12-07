Below is a round up of all the action from Saturday and Sunday’s Eredivisie matches.
Heerenveen 0-2 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven maintained their lead at the top with a comfortable 2-0 victory in Friesland.
The game was already in PSV’s hands by the time the clock hit the half hour mark with Joey Veerman and Ricardo Pepi both scoring.
Heerenveen brought on Eser Gürbüz and Ringo Meerveld at the break as they looked to get back into the game. They got chances but could not find a finish to put any pressure on the league leaders.
PSV remains six points clear at the top while Heerenveen is 12th.
Fortuna Sittard 1-3 Ajax
Ajax came from behind to defeat Fortuna Sittard in Limburg.
After only four minutes, Kaj Sierhuis put the hosts ahead with a header and Fortuna Sittard looked confident. However, just before half time, Syb van Ottele scored an own goal to make it 1-1.
Another own goal from Ryan Fosso made it 2-1 and Owen Wijndal quickly added a third to put Ajax into a commanding lead.
Before the hour mark, both sides were reduced to ten men with Justin Hubner shown a red card for the hosts, while Youri Baas received two yellow cards.
Fortuna Sittard had chances to get back into the game before the end but Ajax held on for the win that moves them fourth. Fortuna Sittard is in 11th.
Heracles Almelo 1-1 Telstar
Heracles Almelo netted a last minute equaliser to prevent Telstar from securing three points.
The game was finely poised but it seemed that Telstar had taken three points when substitute Milan Zonneveld netted for Telstar in the 67th minute. However, Ivan Mesik saved the hosts a point when he scored in the 93rd minute.
Heracles Almelo is 16th while Telstar remains bottom.
Feyenoord 6-1 PEC Zwolle
Ayase Ueda netted four times as Feyenoord hammered PEC Zwolle 6-1 in De Kuip.
After only eleven minutes, Ueda headed Feyenoord in front and he quickly doubled the lead with a fine finish in the centre of the box. In the 37th minute, Quinten Timber added the third before a header completed Ueda’s hattrick in the first half.
Luciano Valente then set up Ueda to head in his fourth early in the second half to make it 5-0. Substitute Casper Tengstedt then got the sixth before Koen Kostons got a consolation for the visitors in the 95th minute.
Feyenoord remains second while PEC Zwolle is 14th.
Utrecht 1-1 Twente
The points were shared between Utrecht and FC Twente after a disappointing clash.
The first half was a boring affair but early in the second, Victor Jensen got the ball with some luck and swept it into the bottom corner.
With ten minutes remaining, Mats Rots equalised for Twente and they managed to hold on for a point.
Utrecht is now 7th and Twente is 8th.
AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar were denied a victory by Melle Meulensteen, whose late equaliser claimed a point for the Eagles.
It was Meulensteen who put Go Ahead Eagles in front after only ten minutes when he reacted to net on a rebound.
However, AZ Alkmaar turned the game around before the break with Troy Parrott making it 1-1 before an own goal from Mats Deijl put them in front.
In the second half, AZ remained on top but they couldn’t find a third goal and eventually they were punished. With ten minutes left, Meuelensteen found the net with a powerful low shot to make it 2-2.
AZ drops to fifth while Go Ahead Eagles are in 10th.
Volendam 2-3 NEC Nijmegen
A 93rd minute winner secured the three points for NEC Nijmegen in Volendam.
Just before half time, Volendam were awarded a penalty due to Darko Nejasmic’s handball and Brandley Kuwas made it 1-0. A minute into the second half, Nejasmic made up for the error by making it 1-1.
With fifteen minutes left, Basar Önal cut in and found the net through the legs of several defenders. That seemed to be the winner but Volendam made it 2-2 as Amevor headed in.
Deep into stoppage time, NEC broke the hosts hearts as Kento Shiogai got through on goal and remained cool to slot the ball in.
NEC remains in third spot with the win while Volendam is 15th.
Sparta Rotterdam 1-0 NAC Breda
A singular goal was enough for Sparta Rotterdam to defeat NAC in an entertaining clash.
In the opening stages, Ayoub Oufkir, who will be joining AZ in January, hit the crossbar for the hosts. Sparta then created a number of chances but could not find the opening goal. Oufkir missed an open goal.
In the 26th minute, the opener finally came with Shunsuke Mito cutting past Cherrion Valerius before firing into the net.
After the break, it was NAC Breda who dominated and Lewis Holtby had a number of chances to score but he couldn’t find a way past an inspired Joel Drommel. Just before the end, Boy Kemper got a big chance to equalise but his strike was well kept out by Drommel, who earned his side the three points.
Sparta is now 9th and NAC is second bottom.