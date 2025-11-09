There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Utrecht 2-1 Ajax
Managerless Ajax lost 2-1 at Utrecht in the Sunday early kick off.
After the dismissal of John Heitinga, Fred Grim was in charge on Sunday and he watched his Ajax side create chances early on without taking the lead. Wout Weghorst thought he had netted the opener but for a foul in the build up the goal was disallowed.
Utrecht then took the lead in first half stoppage time when a corner from Souffian El Karouani was headed in by Matisse Didden.
Early in the second half, Sebastian Haller headed in a second for the hosts but Mika Godts did give Ajax hope with a terrific strike.
Both sides then had further chances but the game remained 2-1 and Utrecht took the three points. They are now fifth and one point behind Ajax.
NEC Nijmegen 2-0 Groningen
NEC Nijmegen earned a victory over Groningen thanks to their Japanese duo.
Groningen began the game brightly with David van der Werff firing wide while Younes Taha missed a chance through on goal.
NEC were second best but they took the lead early in the second half when Kodai Sano dribbled into the Groningen box before finishing well.
Kento Shiogai then tapped in a second to seal the win for NEC, who are now seventh and a point behind Groningen.
AZ Alkmaar 1-5 PSV Eindhoven
Thanks to an excellent hattrick from Guus Til, PSV Eindhoven easily defeated AZ Alkmaar.
The game was already over within the first half an hour as PSV ran rampant in the early stages. Mauro Junior opened the scoring in the fifth minute thanks to an error from Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro. Til, who was preferred once again to Ricardo Pepi, then scored a double to make it 3-0 with 28 minutes on the clock.
Sven Mijnans got AZ back into the game in the 34th minute but AZ never really threatened to turn the game around. After an hour, Joey Veerman added a fourth for PSV with a fierce strike.
Before the end, Til nodded in a fifth to seal a comfortable evening for the visitors, who are now top. AZ stays in third.
Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Feyenoord
Go Ahead Eagles stunned a sloppy Feyenoord in the Sunday evening clash.
Both sides were looking to recover after defeats in the Europa League in midweek and it was Feyenoord who came close first with Anis Hadj Moussa hitting the crossbar.
Go Ahead Eagles were then awarded a penalty when Mats Deijl was dragged to the ground by Leo Sauer. Deijl himself scored the spot kick to make it 1-0.
Feyenoord were poor and they failed to come back into the game in the second half. Eventually, Dean James scored on the counter to make it 2-0.
Tsuyoshi Watanabe pulled one back from a corner but it was too late and Go Ahead Eagles took the win. Feyenoord now goes second while the hosts are ninth.