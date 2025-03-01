There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Utrecht 1-0 NAC Breda
FC Utrecht finally ended their winless run in the Eredivisie with a narrow win over NAC Breda.
The hosts dominated the first half but chances came and went with Nick Viergever, Jens Toornstra, Paxten Aaronson and Sébastien Haller all going close.
Sydney van Hooijdonk missed two good chances early in the second half for NAC before Utrecht finally took the lead. Haller hit the post and Oscar Fraulo was there to net the rebound.
The goal was enough to earn Utrecht their first win since January 12th and they are third in the table. NAC is in 11th.
Go Ahead Eagles 3-2 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven’s season is threatening to fall apart after they were defeated once again by Go Ahead Eagles.
In midweek, Go Ahead Eagles stunned the Philips Stadion when they won the KNVB Cup semi-final 2-1. Just days later the two sides met again with PSV hoping for revenge.
In the 23rd minute, Go Ahead Eagles took the lead with Victor Edvardsen getting in behind before crossing for Oliver Antman to net. However, Luuk de Jong headed in an equaliser before Noa Lang quickly made it 2-1 with a deflected strike.
The hosts pushed for an equaliser in the second half and had a goal disallowed for offside. However, in the 74th minute, Edvardsen found himself through on goal and he calmly made it 2-2.
Disaster then struck for PSV as Antman netted his second of the evening to earn the three points for the hosts.
PSV could now fall eight points behind Ajax if they win on Sunday, while Go Ahead Eagles is in 7th.
Groningen 1-1 Twente
Twente dropped points in the race for third as they were held to a draw by Groningen in the Euroborg.
Groningen were the better side from the start and they got their deserved lead in the 32nd minute when Thom van Bergen tapped in from close range.
In first half stoppage time, Thijmen Blokzijl fouled Gustaf Lagerbielke in the box and Sem Steijn equalised for Twente from the penalty spot.
The second half was a dull affair with chances few and far between for both sides and they ended with a point each.
Twente remains 6th and Groningen is in 9th.
Feyenoord 0-0 NEC Nijmegen
Robin van Persie’s debut as Feyenoord head coach ended in a 0-0 draw against NEC.
Van Persie’s debut came at a time when Feyenoord was having an injury crisis in midfield. Left-back Gijs Smal had to begin in the centre.
Feyenoord dominated the early stages and they got chances with Anis Hadj-Moussa causing danger but Robin Roefs kept the hosts out.
In the second half, Feyenoord’s pace slowed and NEC even had the ball in the net through Lars Olden Larsen, but it was ruled out for a handball in the build up.
Stephano Carrillo then had the ball in the net for Feyenoord but the offside flag denied Van Persie his first victory.
The draw means Feyenoord are now fourth and NEC is 12th.
Funny that Heerenveen won against AZ (a bigger eredivisie side) once RVP left. He was a great player but needs to produce much better results. The game stats between Feyenoord and NEC were like day and night. Feyenoord should have ended the game with a deep win. Inter is a much tougher test than NEC and the previous coach that was sacked could say he got Feyenoord to that stage after Feyenoord not being in the UCL for a while.