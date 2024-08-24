Week three of the Eredivisie got underway on Saturday with three matches including a huge win for PSV Eindhoven.
NEC Nijmegen 1-0 PEC Zwolle
NEC Nijmegen left it late to defeat 10-man PEC Zwolle 1-0 thanks to Rober González.
The best chance of the first half fell to the visitors but Davy van den Berg’s effort from the edge of the box came back off the crossbar.
NEC grew into the game after the break and they were given a helping hand by Thierry Lutonda, who was sent off for a silly second yellow card. The hosts pushed for a winner that seemed in vain until Gonzalez tapped in a cross from Thomas Ouwejan in the 87th minute.
NEC get their first win of the campaign while PEC Zwolle are still waiting for their first points.
Almere City 1-7 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven romped to a 7-1 victory at Almere City to maintain their perfect start in the Eredivisie.
The hosts knew they were in for a long evening when Noa Lang set up Guus Til to fire in the opener after only 10 minutes. Luuk de Jong then quickly added a second from a corner.
The goals then dried up for PSV and early in the second half, Almere City had the ball in the net, but it was ruled out. Kornelius Hansen did then make it 2-1 in the 57th minute.
PSV reacted by running riot as substitute Couhaib Driouech made it 3-1 before Malik Tillman, an own goal by Theo Barbet, Hirving Lozano and Ricardo Pepi all netted to make it 7-1 before the end.
There was an opportunity to hand a debut to 17-year-old debut to defender Michael Bresser to cap a good evening for the defending champions.
It is now set to be a busy week in the transfer window for both sides in terms of outgoings and players coming in.
NAC Breda 1-2 Utrecht
Noah Ohio scored twice in stoppage time to earn Utrecht a last gasp victory in Breda.
NAC Breda were the better team in the opening stages and they deservedly scored after 37 minutes. Boyd Lucassen found the net with a tidy volley.
That seemed to be the winning goal until Ohio fumbled the ball into the net after 91 minutes. Lars Mol was then sent off for the hosts and in the 96th minute, Ohio scored again to earn Utrecht the three points.
NAC Breda remains on three points while Utrecht is in second currently with seven.