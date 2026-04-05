The Eredivisie weekend saw PSV Eindhoven secure their 27th national title while there was big results in the race for Champions League spots. Below is a round up of the action.
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PSV Eindhoven 4-3 Utrecht
PSV Eindhoven are champions of the Eredivisie after a last second victory over Utrecht.
Peter Bosz’s side needed to win and hope Feyenoord dropped points to secure the title and they did both with some difficulty. They found themselves 2-0 down to Utrecht, who netted early through Artem Stepanov and Gjivai Zechiel.
However, the excellent Ismail Saibari made it 2-2 before Guus Til fired PSV in front in the 52nd minute.
Jesper Karlsson appeared to earn Utrecht a point but Couhaib Driouech’s low finish in the 92nd minute, won it for PSV.
Bosz now has three titles in the last three seasons thanks to Feyenoord’s 0-0 draw with Volendam on Sunday. Utrecht are 9th.
Volendam 0-0 Feyenoord
Feyenoord are now only one point clear in second after a disappointing 0-0 draw at Volendam.
Robin van Persie’s side needed to win to prevent PSV’s title win but they were lethargic in the first half. Ayse Ueda didn’t manage a shot on goal, while Raheem Sterling fired wide.
In the second half, Van Persie handed a debut to 16-year-old Jivayno Zinhagel, but Feyenoord could not find a winner much to the frustration of the coach, The best chance fell to Aymen Sliti late on but he could not convert from close range.
Feyenoord are now one point above NEC Nijmegen while Volendam is in 14th.
Ajax 1-2 Twente
Ajax’s chances of a Champions League spot took a major blow as they went down 2-1 at home to FC Twente.
In the 14th minute, a loud tribute was paid to Johan Cruyff after the ten year anniversary of his death. Cruyff would not have enjoyed the performance of Ajax, who were second best from the start.
In the 17th minute, Ramiz Zerrouki fired Twente in front from outside the box. After half an hour, Ajax equalised with Mika Godts setting up Wout Weghorst to score his first league goal since October.
The equaliser didn’t inspire Ajax as Twente remained dangerous and Lammers missed a good chance to restore their lead.
Ajax made changes after the break but it didn’t help and a fine solo run and finish from Bart van Rooij won the game for Twente.
Ajax are now fifth and two points behind Twente. Ajax is now five points off the top three with five games left.
AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Fortuna Sittard
Two goals in the opening fifteen minutes led AZ Alkmaar to a comfortable victory.
AZ Alkmaar began on the front foot and Mexx Meerdink tapped in a cross to make it 1-0. Four minutes later, Sven Mijnans doubled the score and it seemed AZ would fly to victory.
However, AZ then took their foot off the gas and Fortuna almost got themselves back into the game. In the second half, Jordy Clasie made his long-awaited comeback from injury and he helped steer AZ to the win.
They sit in sixth and eight points of a top three spot, while Fortuna is in 12th.
Excelsior 0-2 NEC Nijmegen
NEC Nijmegen remains in the Champions League spots with a victory over Excelsior.
With Ajax losing, it was a big opportunity for NEC Nijmegen to move further clear in third. They took the lead after half an hour through Bryan Linssen.
With twenty minutes left, Basar Onal sealed the victory and NEC are now only one point off second spot. Excelsior are 16th.
Telstar 0-2 Groningen
Groningen kept their playoff hopes alive with a victory over Telstar.
The visitors began strongly and eventually took the lead when Diese Janse’s header was confirmed to cross the line by VAR.
Groningen then missed several chances to kill the game until Jorg Schreuders made it 2-0 late into stoppage time.
Groningen is 10th and tied on points with four other sides, while Telstar is 15th.
Go Ahead Eagles 5-0 PEC Zwolle
After a lengthy delay to the game, Go Ahead Eagles comfortably defeated PEC Zwolle 5-0.
The game was delayed for a lengthy period due to away fans wearing coverings on their faces. When the game did eventually start, the hosts only needed four minutes to score through Stefan Sigurdson.
It ws 3-0 by the time the clock hit fifteen minutes after further goals from Soren Tengstedt and Victor Edvardsen.
PEC Zwolle calmed the storm after that but in the second half, Go Ahead Eagles added further goals through Aske Adelgaard and Mathis Suray.
A good win for the hosts but they remain 11th and far from the playoffs while PEC Zwolle is 13th.
Heerenveen 4-1 Heracles Almelo
Heerenveen pushed Heracles step towards relegation in Friesland.
The visitors needed a victory and Mario Engels put them in front after 21 minutes. However, Jakob Trenskow quickly equalised for the hosts.
Mimeirhal Benita then conceded a penalty and Lass Nordas fired Heerenveen in front before the break. It only got worse for NAC in the second half as Remko Pasveer’s own goal made it 3-1 after only 47 minutes.
After that Maxence Rivera added a fourth and killed any chance of a comeback. Heereveen comfortably saw out the remaining forty minutes to secure three points.
The win moves Heerenveen into seventh while Heracles are rock bottom and eight points from safety with five games left.
NAC Breda 0-0 Sparta Rotterdam
Maurice Steijn’s Sparta failed to take three points against his former side in Breda.
The home side actually dominated possession and had the better chances in the game but neither side could find the net.
Sparta sits eighth in the table while the point means NAC Breda stays 17th but only three points from safety.