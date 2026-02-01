There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Excelsior 2-2 Ajax
Ajax threw away a 2-0 lead away to Excelsior on Sunday.
The visitors had the lead in the 21st minute when Mika Godts was played in on goal and the winger calmly beat his opponent before slotting in.
Before the break, Godts struck again with a shot that found the net via the underside of the crossbar and it seemed it was going to be an easy afternoon for Ajax.
However, Excelsior pulled one back in the 71st minute as Miliano Jonathans nodded in a cross. Three minutes later, Arthur Zagré curled the ball in from a tight angle to make it 2-2.
The draw means Ajax are fourth while Excelsior is 13th.
PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Feyenoord
PSV Eindhoven eased to victory over Feyenoord to move another step closer to the title.
Jerry st Juste was in the starting eleven for Feyenoord but the defender had a return to forget as his side fell 3-0 down within 17 minutes.
The first goal fell in the 10th minute when Armando Obispo headed in a free kick. Guus Til then quickly tapped in a second. Feyenoord were shocked and the third goal came when Paul Wanner intercepted a pass before setting up Ismail Saibari to add the third.
PSV took their foot off the gas but did have chances to further add to their score which weren’t taken. At the other end, Feyenoord struggled to create chances and substitutions didn’t help.
Feyenoord would end the game with ten men as Gonçalo Borges saw red and PSV eased to victory. PSV are now 17 points ahead at the top.
Heracles 2-1 Fortuna Sittard
Heracles Almelo moved off the foot of the table after a victory over Fortuna Sittard.
The hosts began the game brightly and the opening goal came in the 26th minute with Ajdin Hrustic scoring with a lovely finish. Lequincio Zeefuik then had a goal disallowed for offside.
Kaj Sierhuis headed in an equaliser for Fortuna Sittard but Heracles regained the lead before the break. Alec Van Hoorenbeeck was in the right place to net a rebound.
Both sides had chances in an entertaining second half but there were no further goals.
Heracles takes a win that moves them to 16th while Fortuna Sittard is 11th.
Heerenveen 1-1 Utrecht
Utrecht ended their losing streak by taking a point at Heerenveen.
The 4-2 loss at Celtic was a fifth defeat in a row for Utrecht and they fell behind in Friesland when Jacob Trenskow slid the ball in.
Utrecht would equalise when Jesper Karlsson headed in and they had a big chance to win it when Miguel Rodriguez got through on goal but he put the ball wide.
Utrecht are now 12th while Heerenveen is 10th.
Volendam 1-1 Go Ahead Eagles
Volendam held Go Ahead Eagles to a draw on Sunday evening.
Go Ahead Eagles took the lead after only 10 minutes with Victor Edvardsen reacting quickly to net after some poor goalkeeping from Kayne van Oevelen.
Alfons Sampsted was making his debut for the visitors but it turned into a nightmare as he was sent off after an hour. That handed the initiative to Volendam and they equalised through Robert Muhren with 15 minutes left.
Volendam could not find the winner and they settled for a point. They remain 15th and one place below Go Ahead Eagles.