There were three matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Go Ahead Eagles 0-3 Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta Rotterdam eased to a comfortable victory over Go Ahead Eagles in Deventer.
Ten minutes before half time, Sparta took the lead with an excellent goal as Tobias Lauritsen flicked the ball up and Pelle Clement hammered the ball into the top corner.
Lauritsen then doubled the lead in the second half before Joel Drommel became the hero for Sparta. After an excellent save to deny Joris Kramer he then kept out a penalty by Mats Deijl.
It was a frustrating afternoon for the hosts, who missed several chances and before the end, Teo Quintero scored from a free kick to make it 3-0.
Sparta now has six points while Go Ahead Eagles lose for the first time in the league.
PSV Eindhoven 4-2 Groningen
PSV Eindhoven overcame Groningen in an entertaining game at the Philips Stadion.
Dennis Man was straight into the starting eleven for PSV while Ivan Peresic was up front as Ricardo Pepi was only fit enough for the bench.
PSV knocked on the door and eventually took the lead with Guus Til finally beating Hidde Jurjus with an acrobatic effort. However, Groningen made it 1-1 before the break as Brynjólfur Willumsson capitalised on an error from Ryan Flamingo.
At the break, Peter Bosz took off Man and on came Esmir Bajraktarevic, who led PSV to the win. The winger made it 2-1 with a deflected strike before Ruben van Bommel added the third with a calm finish. Bajraktarevic then got the fourth on the rebound after Ismail’s Saibari was kept out.
Groningen didn’t give up and goalkeeper Matej Kovar had to make some great saves to keep them out. He was eventually beaten by a Mats Seuntjens free-kick and the game ended 4-2.
PSV maintains their perfect start to the season while Groningen is on three points.
Telstar 2-2 Volendam
Telstar were denied their first win of the season as Volendam came back from 2-0 down to earn a point.
Telstar were waiting for their first point and goal since promotion but after 41 minutes, Soufiane Hetli worked in a cross to make it 1-0. Shortly afterward, Patrick Brouwer made it 2-0 and it seemed Telstar were on course for a historic victory.
However, Volendam battled back in the second half with Anthony Descotte scoring twice to earn Volendam a point.
Telstar gets their first point of the season while Volendam have drawn all three games now.