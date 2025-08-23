Eredivisie Round Up: PSV Too S... There were three matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...

PSV Sign Bayern Munich Midfiel... PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ...

Ex-Feyenoord Defender Relishin... Set to play a key role in the Bournemouth defence ...

Utrecht Confirms Hallers Retur... FC Utrecht has announced the signing of Sebastien Haller from ...

Eredivisie Round-Up: Ajax held... There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round-Up: Feyenoord... There were three matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...