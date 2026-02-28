There were three Eredivisie matches on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Heerenveen 2-1 Sparta Rotterdam
Heerenveen boosted their chances of a European playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam.
The hosts had the better of the early exchanges with Lasse Nordas having a goal disallowed for offside. In the 40th minute, Jacob Trenskow converted a cross to make it 1-0.
Luuk Brouwers fired Heerenveen further in front but Mitchell van Bergen set up an exciting finish by pulling one back. Sparta could not find an equaliser, though, and the home side took the three points.
Heerenveen are 8th and one spot behind Sparta.
Heracles Almelo 1-3 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven moved another step closer to the Eredivisie title with a comfortable win over Heracles.
After nine minutes, Ivan Peresic opened the scoring with a penalty and shortly afterwards, Ismail Saibari doubled the lead. Before the break, Dennis Man headed in a third.
The second half saw Heracles improve and they threatened several times before Lequincio Zeefuik pulled one back with an excellent strike from distance.
PSV took another three points and their lead over Feyenoord is now 17 points. Heracles is in 18th and are running out of time to prevent relegation.
NEC Nijmegen 2-3 Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard claimed a shock 3-2 win over NEC Nijmegen.
NEC had threatened to challenge for 2nd spot but in recent weeks their form has been disappointing. They looked to right that form against Fortuna, and Tjarron Chery made it 1-0 in the 19th minute.
However, Fortuna quickly equalised through Ivan Marquez and the visitors smelled blood from that point. A fine solo effort from Mohamed Ihattaren made it 2-1 after an hour before Justin Hubner headed in a third.
Bryan Linssen pulled one back in stoppage time but they couldn’t find an equaliser and Fortuna held on. NEC stays third for now while Fortuna is in ninth.