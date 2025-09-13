There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Ajax 3-1 PEC Zwolle
Mika Godts scored twice as Ajax saw off PEC Zwolle in Amsterdam.
Kasper Dolberg was only on the bench for Ajax but he watched as Davy Klaassen opened the scorng after 18 minutes. He netted a pass from Mika Godts, who netted the second after 37 minutes.
PEC Zwolle came out in the second half swinging and they pulled one back through Kaj de Rooij. The visitors then had chances to equalise but Ajax survived and they extended their lead through Godts.
A win for Ajax which boosts their confidence ahead of a clash against Internazionale on Wednesday. Ajax sits on 11 points while PEC Zwolle has six.
NEC Nijmegen 3-5 PSV
In a game full of goals, PSV Eindhoven came out on top with Ricardo Pepi netting a double.
It was always going to be an entertaining clash due to NEC Nijmegen’s all out attacking principle and the goals rained.
Pepi opened the scoring before a fine run and finish from Ruben van Bommel made it 2-0 in the 30th minute. Two minutes later, Virgil Misidjan made it 1-2 but PSV’s response was instant as Joey Veerman found the top corner and it was 3-1.
Pepi added a fourth early in the second half but NEC did not give up and they brought it back to 3-4 thanks to goals from Youssef El Kachati and Tjarron Chery.
PSV brought on Myron Boadu for his debut and his header made it 5-3 but that also didn’t deter the hosts. A penalty conceded for a foul on Vito van Crooij offered NEC a perfect chance to pull another back but Chery hit the crossbar.
An excellent game and PSV sits top with 12 points while NEC has nine.
Go Ahead Eagles 3-0 Volendam
Go Ahead Eagles eased to a simple victory over Volendam thanks to three first half goals.
Volendam went into the game unbeaten while the hosts were yet to secure their first three points in the league. By half time, both of those stats were no longer valid.
Heavy rain delayed the kick off but when it did get underway, Go Ahead Eagles were totally dominant. Jakob Breum nodded them ahead in the first five minutes, before Victor Edvardsen quickly doubled the lead. Mathis Suray added the third just before the break.
The second half saw a delay for a medical emergency in the crowd but Volendam could not come back and they lose for the first time.
Go Ahead Eagles move onto six points while Volendam remain on four.
Feyenoord 1-0 Heerenveen
A single goal was enough for Feyenoord to defeat Heerenveen in a game where both sides were reduced to ten men.
Robin van Persie faced his former side for the first time and he saw his Feyenoord side make a good start. Ayase Ueda had an early goal disallowed before Anis Hadj Moussa was denied.
Just before the break, Feyenoord did take the lead as a lovely flick from Givairo Read set up Hadj Moussa to curl the ball into the bottom corner.
Hadj Moussa then turned villain as he was sent off for a rash challenge on Vasilios Zagaritis. Heerenveen then pushed for an equaliser but Ringo Meerveld and Jacob Trenskow couldn’t find a way past Timon Wellenreuther.
Heerenveen were pushing but then they were reduced to ten men in bizarre circumstances as Hristiyan Petrov was shown a second yellow card but it was unclear from the footage why as he did not appear to commit any foul.
Heerenveen still threatened an equaliser before the end but Dylan Vente could not convert from close range and Feyenoord held on for victory.
Feyenoord maintains their perfect start while Heerenveen has two points and is in 17th.
Twente 2-2 NAC Breda
FC Twente’s poor start to the campaign continued after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by NAC Breda.
The visitors came flying out the traps and they were ahead within three minutes as Mohammed Nassoh scored.
FC Twente, who had interim head coach Ivar van Dinteren taking charge, were slow to respond but they did equalise after an hour with Marko Pjaca scoring on his debut.
In the 85th minute, a penalty was awarded to Twente for a challenge on Daouda Weidmann. The referee was told to review the decision by VAR but he stood by it and Ricky van Wolfswinkel made it 2-1.
However, in the final minutes, NAC took a point as Raul Paula made it 2-2 from a Boy Kemper pass. Twente remains on four points while NAC also has four.