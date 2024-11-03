Below is a round up of all the action from Sunday’s four matches in the Eredivisie.
Go Ahead Eagles 2-2 PEC Zwolle
Go Ahead Eagles came back from 2-0 down to earn a draw against PEC Zwolle.
PEC Zwolle pressed high from the start and they caused mistakes at the back. After twenty minutes, they had the lead with Davy van den Berg finding the net with a lovely strike.
Five minutes later, PEC Zwolle doubled their lead with Jamiro Monteiro converting from close range after being found by Dylan Mbayo.
The hosts pulled one back early in the second half through Oliver Edvardsen while Dylan Vente had a third for PEC Zwolle ruled out for offside.
Go Ahead Eagles went looking for the equaliser and in the 67th minute, Enric Llansana placed a shot past Jesper Schendelaar to make it 2-2.
There was no winner which means Go Ahead Eagles are in 8th and PEC Zwolle in 16th.
NEC Nijmegen 6-0 Groningen
NEC Nijmegen put six goals past a sorry-looking Groningen on Sunday.
After only five minutes, Vito van Crooij went down in the box and Koki Ogawa made it 1-0 from the spot. Ogawa made it 2-0 before Van Crooij intercepted a poor pass from Etienne Reijnen and set up Sontje Hansen to make it 3-0 at the break.
Groningen had no answer to the hosts and it got worse in the second half as NEC continued to pour forward. Van Crooij added the fourth before Sami Ouaissa got the fifth. Just before the end, NEC were awarded a second penalty and Thomas Ouwejan sealed the rout.
NEC move to 10th in the table while Groningen is 15th.
Sparta Rotterdam 1-4 Utrecht
Utrecht returned to winning ways on Sunday as they proved too much for Sparta Rotterdam.
The hosts were under the watchful eye of new head coach Maurice Steijn, who took his place in the stands. He saw his new side fall behind after 15 minutes through a Victor Jensen strike.
Sparta missed chances to equalise and after 65 minutes, they were reduced to ten men with Djevencio van der Kust sent off for a rash challenge.
Utrecht eventually made the extra man count with Miguel Rodríguez scoring in the 85th minute before Paxton Aaronson quickly made it 3-0. The hosts pulled one back through a Tobias Lauritsen penalty before Mike van der Hoorn made it 4-1 at the end.
Utrecht is 3rd in the table while Sparta are 13th.
RKC Waalwijk 2-0 Almere City
RKC Waalwijk finally earned their first Eredivisie win of the season against Almere City.
It was a relegation cracker with RKC bottom and Almere City only one spot above them going into the clash. RKC hit first with Richard van der Venne punishing some sloppy play from the visitors.
In the second half, Silvester van der Water found the second with a half bicycle kick and that proved to be enough for RKC to seal the precious three points.
RKC are still bottom but move onto four points and only two behind Almere City.