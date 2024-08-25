The third round of the Eredivisie concluded on Sunday with three matches. Below is a round up of all the action.
Groningen 0-0 AZ Alkmaar
Groningen’s strong start to the season continued on Sunday as they held AZ Alkmaar to a 0-0 draw.
The visitors had the better chances with Sven Mijnans coming close in the first half. After the break, Etienne Vaessen had to intervene to deny Ruben van Bommel, who was restored to the starting line-up.
Mexx Meerdink almost won it for AZ in the final minute but his header was too weak and Groningen held on for a point. Both sides are now on seven points from three games.
Heracles Almelo 1-1 Willem II
Heracles Almelo and Willem II played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon.
The game was quiet until Heracles took the lead after 33 minutes when Juho Talvitie finished off a nice team move. The lead did not last long as Jesse Bosch equalised with an excellent strike.
Raffael Behounek hit the woodwork for Willem II early in the second half before the hosts then took control. However, the crossbar denied Mario Engels and Willem II managed to hold on for another point.
Heracles are still waiting for their first win while Willem II are unbeaten.
Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 Feyenoord
The points were shared in the Rotterdam derby with Feyenoord held to a 1-1 draw after being reduced to ten men.
The hosts started brightly and Tobias Lauritsen was denied by Timon Wellenreuther and the crossbar. At the other end, David Hancko hit the post.
Just before half time, Sparta had the lead as Camiel Neghli found the empty net with an excellent finish after Wellenreuther came out of his goal to attempt a clearance.
Sparta missed chances to double their lead and after an hour, Quinten Timber equalised for Feyenoord with a lovely finish. However, Feyenoord’s chances of victory then took a blow as Ramiz Zerrouki saw red for his second yellow card.
Feyenoord were awarded a penalty before the end but this was overturned by VAR to a free kick which was wasted. The better chances fell to Sparta in the final stages but Feyenoord held on for a point.
Sparta make it three draws in three games while Feyenoord is now on five points.
Go Ahead Eagles 2-0 RKC Waalwijk
Go Ahead Eagles got their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory against RKC.
Bobby Adekanye has had a tough start to the season but after three minutes the winger put the hosts in front.
RKC then had Yassin Oukili sent off for two yellow cards early on but it took until the hour mark for the hosts to double their lead through Finn Stokkers.
That was enough to earn the hosts a much needed victory and it moves them onto three points while RKC remain pointless.