There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Heerenveen 3-1 AZ Alkmaar
Heerenveen returned from the international break with a strong performance in a victory over AZ Alkmaar.
The home side had a number of chances before they opened the scoring in the 38th minute through Dylan Vente. Jakob Trenscow then hit the crossbar before Joris van Overeem made it 2-0 only two minutes after Vente’s opener.
AZ Alkmaar were shell-shocked and Heerenveen missed chances to extend their lead before Troy Parrott did pull one back with 25 minutes left. However, Heerenveen quickly estinguished any nerves as Luuk Brouwers sealed their win.
Heerenveen is now ninth while AZ is third.
Feyenoord 2-4 NEC Nijmegen
Two late goals saw NEC Nijmegen stun Feyenoord in Rotterdam.
Feyenoord had Shaqueel van Persie and Ayoub Ouarghi on the bench for the first time as they looked to prevent PSV from remaining six points clear.
The home side completely dominated for the opening 30 minutes but they failed to take their chances with Sem Steijn and Ayase Ueda guilty of missing big opportunities. In the 37th minute, NEC stunned the hosts with Bryan Linssen controlling the ball with his chest before firing past Timon Wellenreuther.
Tsuyoshi Watanabe hit the crossbar before Leo Sauer did equalise in the last minute of first half stoppage time to send the hosts in level at the break.
Ten minutes into the second half a lovely finish from Bart Nieuwkoop made it 2-1 for Feyenoord and the hosts seemed on track for a win. However, Noé Lebreton headed in an equaliser with twenty minutes left.
NEC then took the lead through Kento Shiogai’s header and in stoppage time the attacker sealed the win with a lovely chip from distance.
Feyenoord remains six points adrift in second while NEC climbs into fourth.
Telstar 1-1 Utrecht
A stoppage time equaliser prevented Telstar from booking another victory.
The first half was a dull affair with Utrecht unable to register a shot on target, while the hosts struggled to create any clear-cut chances.
Just before the hour mark, Telstar did lead as Soufiane Hetli was left unmarked to net inside the box. That seemed to be the winner but in the 93rd minute, Can Bozdogan unleashed an excellent long range strike that earned Utrecht a point.
Utrecht s now in fifth while Telstar is still bottom.
Groningen 2-2 PEC Zwolle
Thom van Bergen netted a late equaliser to prevent PEC Zwolle a victory.
In snowy conditions, the match was late to get underway but when it did PEC Zwolle needed only 11 minutes to take the lead through Thijs Oosting.
In the 37th minute, Van Bergen was found in the box and he fired in the equaliser for the hosts.
Sherel Floranus restored the lead for PEC Zwolle just before the hour mark, but the visitors were then reduced to ten men with Anselmo García Mac Nulty seeing red for a second yellow.
Groningen pushed for an equaliser which eventually came through a Van Bergen diving header in the 90th minute.
The point means Groningen is 7th and PEC Zwolle are in 15th.