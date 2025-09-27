There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Ajax 2-1 NAC Breda
Ajax earned a slender 2-1 victory over 10-man NAC Breda.
The hosts made a perfect start with Mika Godts crossing for Oscar Gloukh to fire them into the lead after only three minutes.
However, that lead was short lived as Owen Wijndal’s handball led to a penalty and Sydney van Hooijdonk made it 1-1 from the spot. Van Hooijdonk would find the net again before the break but this time VAR ruled it out.
Ajax were poor but early in the second half, Davy Klaassen’s shot was saved and Kenneth Taylor was there to net on the rebound.
Van Hooijdonk hit the post before NAC were reduced to ten men with Max Balard shown two yellow cards. Despite playing with ten men, NAC had a huge chance to equalise in stoppage time but Charles-Andreas Brym couldn’t convert.
Ajax are third but whistles were heard loudly after the win due to the poor performance. They now have Olympique Marseille away in midweek.
Volendam 2-1 PEC Zwolle
Volendam finally earned their first win of the season as they downed PEC Zwolle.
Both teams went into the game desperate for three points and it was Volendam who struck first after half an hour. Henk Veerman got ahead of his marker to prod in a cross.
However, PEC Zwolle equalised just before the break through Kaj de Rooij, who finished off after good work by Koen Kostens.
Volendam would go on to find the winning goal as Brandley Kuwas capped a swift counter attack. The win means Volendam moves onto seven points, while PEC Zwolle are also on the same number of points.
Excelsior 1-2 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven may have defeated Excelsior but their injury crisis increased.
With Ruben van Bommel now out for the campaign, Paul Wanner was handed his first start on the right wing. Peter Bosz’s side were looking for a confidence-boosting win but they were poor and Excelsior went close twice before Szymon Wlodarczyk did make it 1-0 in the 13th minute.
PSV hit back within five minutes as Joey Veerman found the net with an excellent free kick. PSV were then dealt a blow as Ricardo Pepi went off injured and Guus Til had to come off the bench. That means all three PSV strikers now have injury issues.
Excelsior caused plenty of danger and Casper Widell had a goal disallowed for a foul in the build up. PSV struggled without a striker but with 72 minutes on the clock, Ismail Saibari tapped in to make it 2-1.
PSV then held on for the three points which puts them top for the night but they must prepare for an away clash at Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.
Heracles Almelo 3-0 Sparta Rotterdam
Heracles Almelo booked their first win of the campaign against Sparta Rotterdam.
The hosts went into the game without a point and the pressure was increasing on head coach Bas Sibum. His side got off to a good start against Sparta but they couldn’t find the opening goal until stoppage time through Jizz Hornkamp.
Sparta had a penalty overruled by VAR early in the second half before Yvandro Borges Sanches doubled the lead for Heracles with a side foot finish into the top corner.
With twenty minutes to go, Heracles sealed their victory with Hornkamp netting his second of the game. Heracles remains bottom but they have their first points while Sparta is 11th.