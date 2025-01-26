There were three Eredivisie ties on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Fortuna Sittard 1-4 PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle eased to a victory over ten-man Fortuna Sittard.
Due to heavy rain, the pitch in Sittard was in poor condition but the match went ahead anyway. PEC Zwolle adapted to the conditions well and Dylan Vente netted a cross after 12 minutes to make it 1-0.
After half an hour, PEC Zwolle doubled their lead with Davy van den Berg tapping in after being set up by Dylan Mbayo.
Substitute Josip Mitrović pulled one back for the hosts early in the second half, but PEC Zwolle quickly made it 3-1 through a Vente penalty.
Mitchell Dijks was then sent off for a second yellow card before Filip Krastev added a fourth in the closing stages.
PEC Zwolle is now in 13th while Fortuna Sittard is still 8th despite losing three matches in a row.
RKC Waalwijk 2-0 Willem II
RKC Waalwijk moved off the bottom of the table after a well-earned victory over Willem II.
Mohamed Ihattaren is getting better and better each week for RKC and he caused Willem II a number of problems with his set piece delivery. His third corner led to a goal with Tommy St Jago unfortunately finding his own net.
A minute into the second half, Tom van de Loo sealed the win for RKC Waalwijk with an excellent strike.
Willem II failed to make a comeback and RKC moves off the bottom of the table and into 17th. Willem II is in 12th.
AZ Alkmaar 1-2 Sparta Rotterdam
AZ Alkmaar slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Sparta Rotterdam.
AZ won against AS Roma in the Europa League on Thursday and they were heavy favourites to win against a Sparta side in freefall that had now won yet since Maurice Steijn returned as head coach.
The first half was a poor affair with hardly any chances and there was some whistles from the crowd at half time.
Troy Parrott did get the ball into the net early in the second half but it was ruled out for offside. Sparta then stunned the hosts with Shunsuke Mito firing past Rome-Jayden Owusu Oduro after a one-two.
AZ seemed to snatch a point when substitute Mexx Meerdink equalised in the 93rd minute with a strike from inside the box. However, Sparta went straight down the other end and Arno Verschueren hammered the ball into the net to make it 2-1.
Sparta Rotterdam is still 16th while AZ is in 6th.