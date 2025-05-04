There were three Eredivisie matches on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
NAC Breda 1-3 PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle are almost certainly guaranteed of a place in the Eredivisie next season after a 3-1 win at NAC Breda.
Both teams went into the game still with a chance of being caught by 16th spot Willem II, who were six points behind PEC Zwolle after their point on Saturday.
The first half was a dull affair but PEC Zwolle came alive after the break with Davy van den Berg hitting the post. Minutes later, Younes Namli did make it 1-0 for the visitors.
PEC Zwolle then extended their lead through former NAC midfielder Odysseus Velanas, who found the net from a difficult angle. Kaj de Rooij added the third in stoppage time before Kacper Kostorz scored a consolation for the hosts.
PEC Zwolle jump above NAC Breda into 14th and are now nine points ahead of the bottom three with three games to go.
Sparta Rotterdam 0-2 Twente
FC Twente remains on course for fifth spot after a win over Sparta Rotterdam.
Sem Steijn confirmed his move to Feyenoord this week but he was once again on top form for Twente in the first half against his fathers side. Michel Sadilek had given the visitors the lead before Steijn made it 2-0 with a great strike into the top corner.
The second half was a poor affair but Twente saw out the win that keeps them ahead of AZ Alkmaar in the race for fifth. Sparta are 11th.
Go Ahead Eagles 0-3 AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar eased to a victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
It was a repeat of the KNVB Cup final that saw the hosts triumph and they are left only playing for pride this season. AZ Alkmaar are still battling for fifth.
After fifteen minutes, AZ had the lead with Gerrit Nauber diverting the ball into his own net. Ruben van Bommel then had the ball in the net again for the visitors but it was adjudged to be offside.
Wouter Goes eventually made it 2-0 from a corner with a strike that found the net via the underside of the crossbar. In the second half, substitute Jayden Addai sealed the win.
In stoppage time, Goes was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on Enric Llansana and AZ finished the game with ten men.
AZ remains one point behind Twente in sixth while Go Ahead Eagles are seventh.