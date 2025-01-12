A round up of Sunday’s Eredivisie action as Twente won but Feyenoord were on the end of a shock home defeat.
Twente 6-2 Willem II
Sem Steijn hit a hattrick as FC Twente hammered Willem II 6-2.
The opening goal came in the 13th minute when Steijn was played in on goal and the midfielder made no mistake to net his 13th goal of the campaign.
After half an hour, Willem II equalised with Ringo Meerveld providing an excellent solo assist for Raffael Behounek to finish. Steijn quickly restored Twente’s lead with a header but Patrick Joosten’s deflected effort made it 2-2 at the break.
After a handball, Steijn was able to complete his hattrick from the penalty spot early in the second half. That then led to an easy second half for the Tukkers with Ricky van Wolfswinkel making it 4-2.
Michal Sadílek added a fifth before Carel Eiting completed the scoring in stoppage time.
A fine win for Twente which moves them back to fifth while Willem II are 10th.
Groningen 0-0 Almere City
Groningen could not start 2025 with a victory as they were held to a goalless draw by Almere City.
Jeroen Rijsdijk was back as Almere City head coach and he observed a low quality match with chances few and far between.
The best opportunity of the game fell to Groningen in the second half but Thijs Oosting’s effort came back off the post.
Groningen sits in 14th while Almere City are 17th.
Feyenoord 1-2 Utrecht
Utrecht boosted their hopes of a top three finish with a fine 2-1 win at Feyenoord.
Feyenoord were on top in the opening stages with Igor Paixao hitting the post while Anis Hadj Moussa also went close to netting.
The hosts continued to push but the visitors held on and on the hour mark, Sebastien Haller appeared from the bench. Just minutes later, Utrecht took the lead as Niklas Vesterlund headed in from a corner by Souffian El Karouani.
Paxten Aaronson quickly doubled the lead with a close range finish and Haller thought he had added a third but his goal was ruled out for offside.
De Kuip was stunned but after a foul on Calvin Stengs, Feyenoord were awarded a penalty and Santiago Gimenez made it 1-2. However, Utrecht managed to hold on for a huge three points.
Utrecht are third and now four points above Feyenoord.
NAC Breda 2-4 Heerenveen
Heerenveen came out on top in an entertaining clash in Breda.
The game was fast-paced from the start and within the opening 20 minutes there was already three goals. Firstly, Jacob Trenskow fired the visitors in front before Alireza Jahanbakhsh added a second. Elias Mar Omarsson pulled one back for NAC Breda.
Just before the half hour mark, centre-back Nikolai Hopland made it 3-1 for Robin van Persie’s side and that led to NAC Breda bringing on Sydney van Hooijdonk at the break.
NAC Breda did pull one back through Omarsson but there was no comeback and Ilias Sebaoui sealed the victory late on for Heerenveen.
The win means Heerenveen now sits 9th while NAC Breda is 11th.