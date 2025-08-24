There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Heerenveen 1-2 Twente
FC Twente go their first win of the season with a slender victory in Friesland.
The opening goal came in the 12th minute as Mats Rots crossed for Daan Rots to fire into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
It took until the second half for Heerenveen to create some chances with Luuk Brouwers, Dylan Vente, and Oliver Braude all missing with headers. Twente also created opportunities and with six minutes left, Naci Unuvar doubled the lead.
Heerenveen pulled one back in stoppage time through Václav Sejk but they were then reduced to ten men with Brouwers sent off.
Twente get their first three points of the season while Heerenveen stays on one point.
NEC Nijmegen 3-0 NAC Breda
NEC Nijmegen continued their perfect start to the season with a comfortable win over NAC Breda.
NEC got off to the perfect start with Tjarron Chery brought down in the box after six minutes and the midfielder slotted in the resulting penalty.
NEC then missed a flurry of chances to double their lead and they were given a big let off as Juho Talvitie put an excellent chance wide for NAC. Lewis Holtby fired straight at the goalkeeper while Sydney van Hooijdonk had a goal disallowed for offside.
Two minutes into the second half, Basar Önal raced in on goal and calmly finished to make it 2-0. Vito van Crooij then sealed the victory.
NEC goes back to the top of the table on goal difference while NAC Breda sits on three points.
Utrecht 4-1 Excelsior
Utrecht eased to a victory over Excelsior with left-back Souffian El Karouani the star of the show.
After their European win in midweek, Utrecht looked full of confidence against Excelsior and Miguel Rodríguez nodded them in front after half an hour. Souffian El Karouani then crossed for David Min to make it 2-0 before the break.
El Karouani then completed a hattrick of assists as he played through Victor Jensen to make it 3-0. Jensen has started the season in fine form and he added a fourth in the 67th minute.
Do-Young Yoon pulled one back for Excelsior but they remain bottom of the table and pointless. Utrecht is on six points.
Ajax 2-0 Heracles Almelo
Ajax got their second win of the season with a comfortable victory against Heracles Almelo.
From the start, Ajax were in control but Fabian de Keijzer kept the hosts out with a number of saves. Eventually, in the 31st minutes, Steven Berghuis found the net with a strong finish.
Heracles never provided any danger for the hosts and with a few minutes left, Davy Klaassen set up Wout Weghorst to net a second. It was initially marked as offside but VAR overturned the decision.
Ajax are on seven points now while Heracles have begun the game with three losses.