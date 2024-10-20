Below is a round up of all the action from Sunday’s four Eredivisie clashes.
Willem II 0-0 Fortuna Sittard
The early clash saw Willem II and Fortuna Sittard play out a 0-0 draw.
Fortuna Sittard were the better side in the first half but they found goalkeeper Thomas Didillon-Hödl in the way on several occasions.
Kyan Vaesen hit the crossbar for Willem II in the second half but Fortuna remained the better side and only several more saves from Didillon-Hodl kept it at 0-0.
Willem II are eighth and Fortuna Sittard eleventh.
Groningen 0-1 Utrecht
Utrecht remain clear in second spot after a slender win over Groningen in the Euroborg.
David Min had an early goal for Utrecht ruled out for offside before Yoann Cathline was given far too much space to find the net for the visitors after 20 minutes.
The home side then went looking for an equaliser but Utrecht defended well and the closest they came was a Brynjolfur Willumsson header which went wide.
Utrecht are six points clear in second spot while Groningen is in 13th.
Heracles Almelo 3-4 Ajax
Wout Weghorst came off the bench to earn Ajax a 4-3 victory over Heracles Almelo.
It was an end to end game from the start with Luka Kulenovic putting the hosts ahead before Davy Klaassen nodded in an equaliser. Mario Engels then restored the Heracles lead with a wonder strike from his own half. Engels spotted Remko Pasveer off his line and perfectly found the net.
Ajax equalised through Bertrand Traore, who shot in via the underside of the crossbar. Brian Brobbey should have put Ajax in front but he was denied at close range, while earlier in the game he missed an open goal.
Weghorst replaced Brobbey in the second half and he needed only five minutes to nod Ajax in front. However, Heracles were not done and after hitting the crossbar, they equlised through Kulenovic.
With ten minutes left, Weghorst was brought down in the box and he made it 4-3 from the penalty spot before Brian de Keersmaecker was sent off for the hosts.
Ajax held on and they are third in the table while Heracles are in 14th.
PEC Zwolle 1-2 NAC Breda
NAC Breda came away from PEC Zwolle with a 2-1 victory thanks to a double from Elias Mar Omarsson.
In the first half, PEC Zwolle had the better possession but it was NAC Breda who came closest through Omarsson, who hit the woodwork.
Early in the second half, NAC Breda did take the lead with Omarsson netting from a Raul Paula cross. The striker then doubled the lead with twelve minutes to go.
PEC Zwolle pulled one back with Kaj de Rooij scoring but NAC Breda managed to hold on for their first away win of the season.
NAC Breda are now ninth with PEC Zwolle in 15th.