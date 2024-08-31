Below is a round up of all Saturday’s Eredivisie action with Robin van Persie’s Heerenveen getting their first three points of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Almere City 1-1 Groningen
Groningen maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign as they came from behind to earn a point at Almere City.
Almere City were the better side in the first half but they only scored once through Baptiste Guillaume.
The hosts would rue the missed chances as Leandro Bacuna earned Groningen a point in the second half. Bacuna was left completely free to convert Marvin Peersman’s cross.
Almere City earn their first point of the campaign while Groningen has eight and they are third.
Fortuna Sittard 0-3 NEC Nijmegen
NEC Nijmegen ended Fortuna Sittard’s unbeaten start to the campaign with a convincing victory.
The visitors were the better team from th start and the opening goal eventually came in the 35th minute with Koki Ogawa converting a cross from Brayann Pereira. Before the end of the first half, Rober González headed in a second.
Fortuna, who had won their two previous games this season, had no answer and in the 88th minute, Sami Ouaissa got a third to seal the victory.
NEC moves onto six points and level with Fortuna Sittard.
Heerenveen 4-0 NAC Breda
It was third time lucky for Robin van Persie as Heerenveen earned their first win of the campaign against NAC Breda.
The first half saw NAC Breda have the best chance but Raul Paula shot wide from an excellent position. Heerenveen improved after the break and Simon Olsson beat goalkeeper Daniel Bielica from the edge of the box to make it 1-0.
A minute later, Luuk Brouwers doubled the lead for the hosts before Jan Van den Bergh hit the post for NAC Breda. Ion Nicolaescu came off the bench and the striker scored twice before the end to cap a good evening for Van Persie.
Heerenveen moves onto four points while NAC Breda are still on three.
Willem II 1-2 Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta Rotterdam struck a 90th minute winner to defeat Willem II in Tilburg.
Willem II had the better of the first half but Nick Olij kept them out and early in the second half, Pelle Clement fired Sparta ahead.
Rick Meissen then had a goal disallowed for offside before Cisse Sandra appeared to earn Willem II a point with an 84th-minute equaliser. However, Sparta earned their first win of the campaign as Camil Neghli found the net from the edge of the box with an excellent strike.
Willem II sits on five points, while Sparta are on six.