There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Almere City 1-4 Feyenoord
Feyenoord eased to a 4-1 victory in Almere City to put their midweek Champions League defeat behind them.
Still without their first choice strikers, Brian Priske decided to hand a debut to 18-year-old attacker Zépiqueno Redmond.
After only three minutes, Inbeom Hwang put Feyenoord ahead with a diving header but Almere City equalised almost immediately through Kornelius Hansen. Ramiz Zerrouki quickly restored Feyenoord’s lead with a close range finish.
Feyenoord were comfortable and in the 70th minute, Thomas Beelen fired them 3-1 up before Anis Hadj Moussa completed the scoring.
Feyenoord sits fourth heading into the international break while Almere City are 17th.
Heerenveen 1-0 Go Ahead Eagles
Heerenveen head into the international break on the back of a confidence-boosting 1-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles.
Robin van Persie’s side were second best throughout the match but with their only shot on target, they took the win. Jacob Trenscow netted ten minutes before the break.
Andries Noppert then kept the visitors out in the second half while a late Finn Stokkers effort was disallowed after a lengthy VAR stoppage.
Heerenveen sits 12th and Go Ahead Eagles are two spots above them.
Twente 2-2 Ajax
An entertaining clash in Enschede finished all square between Twente and Ajax.
Ajax went into the game on the back of their 5-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg while Twente drew 2-2 at OGC Nice after surrendering a two-goal lead.
Ajax dominated possession but it was Twente who took the lead before the break as Youri Baas lost the ball and allowed Michel Vlap to net. Ajax then lost Mika Godts to injury.
Early in the second half, Davy Klaassen equalised with a tap-in but Twente quickly restored their lead with Vlap finding the top corner from the edge of the box. Daan Rots should have then made it 3-1 after a bad error by Jordan Henderson, but Remko Pasveer saved the visitors.
That miss proved crucial as Ajax then equalised with Bertrand Traoré sliding in Kenneth Taylor’s cross to make it 2-2 at the end.
Twente is in fifth and Ajax in third.
AZ Alkmaar 1-2 Willem II
Willem II stunned AZ Alkmaar just days after their big win over Fenerbahce in the Europa League.
AZ dominated possession in the first half but it was Willem II who struck in the 40th minute as Kyan Vaesen poked in the opener. Three minutes later, Cisse Sandra doubled the lead to stun the AFAS Stadion.
It could have been worse for the hosts but Willem II then had a third goal disallowed by VAR. A triple change at the break then led to a charge from AZ and substitute Mexx Meerdink did pull one back with a nice finish.
AZ then poured forward looking for the equaliser but one could not be found with the post denying them in the 94th minute.
AZ’s miserable league form continues and they are 6th while Willem II is in 9th.