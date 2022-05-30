Another Eredivisie season is over. Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives his 21/22 team of the season.
Goalkeeper: Lars Unnerstall (Twente)
Lars Unnerstall is one of my survivors from my ‘team of the season so far’ from the Winter break. The German shot-stopper has had an excellent season: he is consistent and a big reason why Twente finished fourth this season. What a swap for Joel Drommel!
Right-back: Mauro Júnior (PSV)
This was a close one between Noussair Mazraoui and Mauro Júnior. The PSV player edged it because of the remarkable transformation he went under from a back-up attacking midfielder to a flourishing wing-back. Outgoing coach Roger Schmidt now sees Mauro’s future as a full-back, and some even think he may switch national allegiance to the Netherlands in future to become a real option for the national team.
Centre-back: Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord)
What a signing the Austrian defender has been! Arne Slot has worked wonders with Feyenoord’s attack this season, but Trauner has been one of the best Eredivisie cheap pick-ups in a while.
Centre-back: Lisandro Martinez (Ajax)
Ajax had an extraordinary run of hardly conceding any goals for over half a season. Despite that run coming to an end, Martinez next to Timber has been a very solid partnership all season for a side that commits so much going forward.
Left-back: Tyrell Malacia (Vitesse)
The Netherlands international had some very impressive games this season. With Feyenoord inevitably selling one or two of their prized assets this summer, will this be the 22-year-old’s time to move on?
Centre-midfield: Ibrahim Sangaré (PSV)
The Eredivisie’s best defensive midfielder. Sangaré completed the most tackles (60) and won the most duels (214) this season, and was third for interceptions (74).
Centre-midfield: Orkun Kokcu (Feyenoord)
Kokcu has finally had the season he required to capture attentions of some of Europe’s best teams. The midfielder created over 100 chances this season; he also added seven goals and nine assists to his name.
Forward: Dusan Tadic (Ajax)
Tadic is a staple in most people’s teams of the season in recent years. When you see that he bagged another 13 goals, 19 assists and created 140 chances this season, it is hard to leave him out.
Forward: Cody Gakpo (PSV)
It was great fun enjoying another Netherlands international flourish as a big-name player in the Eredivisie this season. Gakpo almost went injury-free and enjoyed being captain. From the left wing, Gakpo is dangerous with his crossing – picking up 13 assists – and he netted 12 goals.
Winger: Jesper Karlsson (AZ)
It was very difficult leaving out Luis Sinisterra and Zian Flemming, but together with Gakpo and Tadic, Karlsson makes up a trio of attacking players who are so crucial to their side’s Eredivisie success. Karlsson will be touted by many bigger teams this summer after notching 15 goals and 13 assists in AZ’s 34 Eredivisie league games.
Striker: Lois Openda (Vitesse)
Openda has had a brilliant two years in the Netherlands. 18 goals isn’t better than Sébastien Haller’s haul of 21 for Ajax, but Openda has been so important for a side without the qualities of Ajax, and his presence on the counter attack gave Vitesse a constant outball.
Manager: Ron Jans
Whilst the three managers of the Eredivisie’s promoted clubs deserve lots of credit, as well as Feyenoord’s Arne Slot (who worked wonders particularly on a European stage), Ron Jans has been the best domestic manager in terms of getting a team of decent players to perform above their station and get Twente to finish a lofty fourth place.
Substitutes: Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax; right-back), Jurrien Timber (Ajax; centre-back), Sondre Tronstad (Vitesse; midfielder), Ramiz Zerrouki (Twente; midfielder), Zian Flemming (Fortuna Sittard; attacking midfielder), Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord; winger), Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ; striker), Sébastien Haller (Ajax; striker), Ricky van Wolfswinkel (Twente; striker).
