Stengs understands Netherlands... Calvin Stengs has admitted he understands why he was dropped ...

Koopmeiners hints at AZ exit Teun Koopmeiners has stated he will quickly make a decision ...

Van Ginkel expects to leave Ch... Marco van Ginkel has heard nothing from Chelsea and expects ...

Eredivisie Team of the Season ... Welcome to podcast #83 from Football-Oranje, featuring Michael Statham and ...

Eredivisie Final Day Round-up:... The Eredivisie regular season ended on Sunday with several important ...

Dutch talent Micky van de Ven ... In an exclusive interview with Football-Oranje, which you can watch ...

Eredivisie Round 33 Team of th... The penultimate round of the Eredivisie took place on Thursday ...