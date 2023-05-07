Eredivisie title almost Feyeno... Feyenoord can seal the Eredivisie title next weekend after they ...

Groningen’s relegation s... After a 1-1 draw at Go Ahead Eagles, Groningen's relegation ...

Twente increase Emmen’s ... FC Twente eased to a 3-0 win over Emmen in ...

Ajax’s Champions League ... Ajax are now five points behind PSV in the race ...

Late comeback sees Heerenveen ... Heerenveen boosted their chances of a European playoff spot with ...

Utrecht seal Cambuur’s r... Cambuur has been officially relegated from the Eredivisie after they ...

PSV defeat Sparta to postpone ... Anwar El Ghazi scored the only of the game as ...