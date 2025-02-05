A run down of the biggest transfer deadline day deals in the Eredivisie.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ajax
- It was a busy deadline day for Ajax as they welcomed goalkeeper Matheus Lima Magalhães on loan from Braga. The 32-year-old replaces Diant Ramaj.
- They also purchased full-back Lucas Rosa from Real Valladolid for €2 million.
- Gerald Alders has left Ajax to join FC Twente on loan.
Feyenoord
- Feyenoord have signed 18-year-old Mexican forward Stephano Carrillo for around €2.5 million from Santos.
- Midfielder Oussama Targhalline has also come in from Le Harve. The Moroccan signs a contract until 2028.
- Feyenoord have let talented midfielder Gjivai Zechiel join Sparta until the end of the season.
PSV Eindhoven
- PSV made the signing of Netherlands international Tyrel Malacia on loan from Manchester United official. There is an option to make it permanent in the summer
- They were frustrated in their search for a new striker, though as a late move for Noah Ohio broke down.
- Isaac Babadi was hoping to leave on loan but PSV blocked the transfer on deadline day.
AZ Alkmaar
- All was quiet at AZ Alkmaar, who rejected offers for Peer Koopmeiners from Portugal.
Fortuna Sittard
- Bojan Radulovic has been signed on loan from Huddersfield Town. The 25-year-old Spaniard is a striker.
Go Ahead Eagles
- Talented winger Oskar Siversen has joined from Norwegian side Kristiansund BK
- They also signed winger Oscar Pettersson from IFK Goteborg.
Heerenveen
- There was no incomings or outgoings for Robin van Persie on deadline day.
Heracles Almelo
- Midfielder Shiloh ‘t Zand has departed the club after Feyenoord recalled him from his loan deal.
Sparta Rotterdam
- Sparta have announced the signing of Feyenoord midfielder Gjivai Zechiel on loan until the end of the season.
- Forward Joel Idaho has joined from ADO Den Haag on a deal until the summer of 2028.
- Young 18-year-old striker Jesse Bal has been loaned to Parma, who have an option to buy
Twente
- Midfielder Taylor Booth has joined from Utrecht for around €2 million and signs a deal until 2028.
- Twente have also signed Ajax full back Gerald Alders on loan until the end of the season.
- The club confirmed the departure of left-back Anass Salah-Eddine to AS Roma for a fee of €8 million.
Willem II
- There were no incomings or outgoings on deadline day
RKC Waalwijk
- There were no incomings or outgoings on deadline day
Almere City
- There were no incomings or outgoings on deadline day
Groningen
- There were no incomings or outgoings on deadline day
FC Utrecht
- Midfielder Taylor Booth has departed for FC Twente
NAC Breda
- There were no incomings or outgoings on deadline day
PEC Zwolle
- There were no incomings or outgoings on deadline day
NEC Nijmegen
- There were no incomings or outgoings on deadline day