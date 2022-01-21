According to De Telegraaf, Christian Eriksen was present in Amsterdam on Friday as he trained with Jong Ajax.
The Danish midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Brentford in the past week, but he was in Amsterdam on Friday.
At his own request, Eriksen was allowed to train with Jong Ajax, and according to De Telegraaf, the midfielder made a big impression on the field.
Eriksen’s reappearance in Amsterdam does not mean he could make a return to Ajax with his agent clear that the Dane prefers a move to the Premier League. Martin Schoot is quoted by De Telegraaf saying, “Christian wants to go to the Premier League and I expect this to happen. He wants to go to a club where he gets to play as much as possible.”