Netherlands will look to take a big step towards the Euro 2020 knockout rounds when they face Austria in Amsterdam on Thursday. Kick-off in the Johan Cruijff ArenA is at 20.00 BST.
Netherlands begun their tournament with a nail-biting 3-2 win over Ukraine on Sunday in a game that saw Oranje give up a two-goal lead before Denzel Dumfries netted a late winner.
Frank de Boer’s side will now be hoping to take a huge leap towards winning the group when they take on Austria in Amsterdam.
The Austrian’s are also looking for their second win of the tournament after they defeated North Macedonia 3-1. It was 1-1 for a long time before Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautovic sealed the victory late on.
Team News
De Boer has confirmed that Matthijs de Ligt is back and he will start the clash against Austria. It is likely that the Juventus star will come in place of Jurrien Timber.
That may be the only change that De Boer makes to his side.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Stekelenburg, Dumfries, Van Aanholt, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind, De Roon, Frenkie, Wijnaldum Memphis, Weghorst
Austria will be without Arnautovic after he was suspended for making remarks towards Macedonia player Ezgjan Alioski.
New Real Madrid signing David Alaba is the star of the Austria line-up along with RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.
Possible Austria Line-up: Bachmann; Dragovic, Alaba, Hinteregger; Lainer, Laimer, Schlager, Sabitzer, Ulmer; Baumgartner, Kalajdzic
Odds
Netherlands 8/15 Draw 10/3 Austria 5/1
Previous Meetings
Netherlands and Austria have met on 18 occasions with Oranje coming out on top in eight of those matches, while Austria have six wins.
Netherlands recent record against Austria is good with Oranje winning the last six games.
The last win was a 2-0 victory back in 2016.
Players to Watch
Denzel Dumfries
The unlikely hero for Netherlands on Sunday evening, Dumfries had a hand in the opening two goals and then netted the winner.
In the 5-3-2 formation, Dumfries gets forward at will and is an extra attacker for Oranje. He can be frustrating at times with his finishing but he will be key once again against Austria.
Inter Milan and Everton are just two of the teams that have been linked with the PSV Eindhoven captain in recent weeks.
Marcel Sabitzer
Netherlands did leave space in their midfield on Sunday and if they do that again against Austria, Sabitzer could take advantage and punish them.
The RB Leipzig midfielder is an excellent playmaker and makes the Austrian midfield tick. The 27-year-old scored eight goals in the Bundesliga last season and has the capability of inspiring Austria in Amsterdam.
Ukraine win was huge now time to push on
It wasn’t comfortable, but Netherlands got the crucial opening victory over Ukraine and now they must focus on a dangerous Austria side, who know a win would put them into the next round.
If De Boer’s men put in the same performance as they did on Sunday and take their chances then they should have too much for the visitors.
Two wins from two would be huge for Netherlands confidence.