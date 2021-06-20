Netherlands finish the Euro 2020 group stages with a clash against North Macedonia on Monday. Kick-off in Amsterdam is 17.00 BST.
Netherlands go into the final group game knowing they have already qualified for the last 16 of the tournament in top spot after their victories over Ukraine (3-2) and Austria (2-0).
It is a luxury situation for Frank de Boer, who has confirmed that he will only make two changes to his side despite them having nothing to play for in the final game.
North Macedonia have nothing to play for but pride with their defeats against Austria and Ukraine already confirming that they will exit the tournament, regardless of whether they defeat Netherlands.
Team News
De Boer has no injury issues going into the clash but Marten de Roon is in risk of missing the last 16 game if he picks up a yellow card.
De Boer could decide to start with Ryan Gravenberch in midfield, while there have been calls for Donyell Malen to partner Memphis Depay up front.
Cody Gakpo, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis and Quincy Promes will be hoping for their first minutes of the tournament.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Stekelenburg, Dumfries, Van Aanholt, De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind, Wijnaldum, Gravenberch, Frenkie, Memphis, Malen
North Macedonia may be without star-man Goran Pandev for the clash with the Netherlands after the 37-year-old picked up a knock.
The striker missed training on Saturday and it will be touch and go whether he starts up front in Amsterdam. Igor Angelovski will give his key player every opportunity to prove his fitness.
Possible North Macedonia line-up: Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu; Trajkovski, Ademi, Churlinov, Bardhi, Alioski; Elmas, Pandev
Odds
Netherlands 3/10 Draw 17/4 North Macedonia 10/1
Previous Meetings
Netherlands and North Macedonia have met four times with Oranje coming out on top in two of those, while two have ended in a draw.
The last meeting came in 2009 with Netherlands winning 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier.
Players to watch
Donyell Malen
Once again a plane flew over Netherlands training ground with a message for Frank de Boer. This time asking for the Netherlands boss to start with Donyell Malen.
The PSV Eindhoven striker made a big impression off the bench in the 2-0 win over Austria, setting up Denzel Dumfries to net the second goal. Will it be enough for De Boer to now begin with the forward over Wout Weghorst.
Malen’s pace and direct running make him a constant threat and a partnership with Memphis could be effective on the counter-attack.
Elif Elmas
The 21-year-old is a classy midfielder, who has made 80 appearances for Italian side Napoli and he is a standout for his country.
Elmas has seven goals and six assists in 27 caps for North Macedonia and he will look to create the chances for his nation against the Netherlands. The Oranje midfielder will need to make sure they don’t Elmas any space.
Enjoy the final game
While other top nations are slipping up, Netherlands go into the final game already through and top of the group.
There is no jeopardy for Oranje in the final game meaning we can sit back, relax, and enjoy watching Netherlands play. A treat given the pressure of the last two games.
Netherlands can enjoy the game against North Macedonia and then the tough work will begin to be ready for the last 16 in six days.
2 changes only is good. not to disrupt much the first 11 and the momentum. second half is expected to bring in the others who are yet to play.