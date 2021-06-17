Netherlands have sealed top spot in Euro 2020 Group C after a 2-0 victory over Austria in Amsterdam.
Frank de Boer made just one change from the side that defeated Ukraine 3-2 with Matthijs de Ligt coming in for birthday-boy Jurrien Timber.
Netherlands knew a win would seal top spot in the group and after 11 minutes, Memphis Depay made it 1-0 with a penalty. Denzel Dumfries was caught late in the box by David Alaba.
Austria had two chances but De Ligt made two excellent blocks to maintain the lead. At the other end, Memphis got the ball put to him on a plate by Wout Weghorst, but he shot over the bar. Georginio Wijnaldum also saw a shot blocked after good work by Patrick van Aanholt.
After the break, Netherlands look to maintain their lead and after the hour it should have been 2-0. Stefan de Vrij saw his header saved before De Ligt’s effort from close range was blocked.
De Boer made a triple change with Donyell Malen, Owen Wijndal, and Nathan Ake all coming on. The change had an instant impact as Malen got in behind the Austrian defence before squaring for Dumfries to tap in his second goal of the tournament.
Austria then came close through Alaba but Netherlands kept a clean sheet and saw out the rest of the match.
Netherlands seal top spot in Group C regardless of what happens against North Macedonia next Monday.
Congratulations to goal scorers Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries.
We are learning very well how to win games “ugly”. Past experienced and other teams can win tournament without playing a beautiful game. A win is a win and that is all that count.