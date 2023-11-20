The Netherlands end their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a clash in Gibraltar on Tuesday evening. Kick off is at 19:45 BST.
The Netherlands sealed their place at Euro 2024 on Saturday with a slender 1-0 victory against the Republic of Ireland.
It means that Oranje can go into the final group game with nothing on the line except pride as the chances of reaching pot 2 for the Euro 2024 draw are also over.
Gibraltar are bottom of the group and lost 14-0 against France on Saturday. The game is a good chance for the Netherlands to get some goals and boost some more confidence.
Team News
Ronald Koeman has confirmed that he will make some changes to the starting eleven that played against Republic of Ireland. Thijs Dallinga and Jorrel Hato will be hoping to make their debuts during the game, while Xavi Simons will be aiming for his first goal in Oranje.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Bijlow, Dumfries, Hartman, Blind, Van Dijk, Teze, Koopmeiners, Wieffer, Stengs, Malen, Dallinga
Gibraltar defender Santos is missing after being sent off against France. It remains to be seen whether further changes will be made after the damaging defeat against France.
Possible Gibraltar line-up: Coleing; Jolley, Sergeant, Mouelhi, R. Chipolina, J. Chipolina; Badr, Pozo, De Haro, Walker; De Barr
Odds
Gibraltar 40/1 Draw 25/1 Netherlands 1/100
The Netherlands to rack up the goals?
This should be a case of how many goals can the Netherlands score and the important thing for Oranje is to take their chances after missing plenty against Ireland.
Koeman will be handing debuts to Hato and Dallinga, while all Oranje fans will be hoping to see Xavi Simons get his first goal in the Netherlands shirt.
It has been a decent qualifying campaign for the Netherlands and hopefully, they end it in a positive manner and score a number of goals.