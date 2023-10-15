The Netherlands travels to Greece on Monday for a crucial Euro 2024 Qualifier. Kick-off is at 19:45 BST.
On Friday, the Netherlands showed some good fight but a double from Kylian Mbappe condemned them to a 2-1 defeat in Amsterdam to France.
That result leaves the Netherlands Euro qualification up in the air at the moment, especially with Greece defeating the Republic of Ireland 2-0.
Ronald Koeman’s side is currently third in the group and three points behind Greece, but with a game in hand. If the Netherlands were to lose in Greece, it would mean that it is no longer in Oranje’s hands. They would need to beat Ireland and Gibraltar and hope that Greece loses at home to France. Should the Netherlands finish third they would face two one-off playoff matches.
If the Netherlands defeats Greece or it is a draw, then it remains almost certain that Oranje will be heading for Germany next year. The Netherlands would then just have to win at home to Ireland and then in Gibraltar and it wouldn’t matter what happens in Greece v France.
Guus Poyet’s Greece side slumped to a 3-0 loss in the reverse fixture last month, but they will have gained confidence from the win on Friday. Their crowd will be right behind them and fired up to get them the victory they need.
Team News
Wout Weghorst is a major doubt for the game after coming off injured in the first half against France.
Koeman may decide to stick with the same defence that started against France, but the midfield and attack may see some changes. Mats Wieffer may come in for Marten De Roon, while Donyell Malen or Steven Bergwijn could start in place of Weghorst.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen, Dumfries, Hartman, Ake, Van Dijk, Geertruida, Wieffer, Veerman, Reijnders, Simons, Malen
Former AZ Alkmaar defender Pantalis Hatzidiakos is not in the squad, along with former Utrecht striker Tasos Douvikas.
AZ Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis is there but he did not start the win over the Republic of Ireland. Giorgos Giakoumakis is likely to begin the game up top.
Possible Greece line-up: Vlachodimos; Rota, Retsos, Mavropanos, Tsimikas; Bakasetas, Kourbelis, Mantalos; Masouras, Giakoumakis, Pelkas
Odds
Greece 3/1 Draw 9/4 Netherlands 21/20
Head to Head
The 3-0 win in the Netherlands last month was the 10th meeting between the two nations.
Eight of those have resulted in a win for the Netherlands, while Greece got their only win during a friendly in 2016.
A massive game for the Netherlands
Monday’s game is crucial for both nations in their bid to qualify for the Euros and Greece are going to be fired up for the clash, knowing a win is needed.
The injury-depleted Netherlands squad put in a decent performance against France but they need to be more clinical in Greece to come away with a result. Luckily for Koeman, a draw would also keep qualification in the Netherlands hands.
Keeping the crowd quiet and getting an early goal would be huge for the Netherlands. A fast start could lead to a crucial victory.
A defeat would make next month’s qualifiers very nervy and it is crucial that Oranje comes back with at least a point.
