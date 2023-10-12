An injury-hit Netherlands hosts France in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday evening. Kick-off in Amsterdam is at 19:45 BST.
Ronald Koeman’s side got their qualification campaign back on track in September with wins over Greece and the Republic of Ireland. However, there is still work to be done for the Netherlands to seal their spot at the tournament next year.
On Friday, the Netherlands hosts World Cup finalists France before facing a tough trip to Greece three days later.
France are currently sitting top of the group and they eased to a 4-0 win over the Netherlands in the reverse fixture. A win for France, coupled with Greece failing to defeat the Republic of Ireland, would see Didier Deschamps’s side seal their qualification.
On France, Ronald Koeman told a pre-game press conference, “It is a team that does not press very hard. If you make mistakes from defense to midfield, then you are open. And if there is one thing you should not let happen, it is that you are open defensively when you want to attack.”
Team News
The Netherlands have a lengthy injury list that means Koeman is without Justin Bijlow, Mark Flekken, Matthijs de Ligt, Jurrien Timber, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Teun Koopmeiners, Memphis Depay, Noa Lang and Cody Gakpo.
There are seven players in the squad that could make their first minutes in Oranje against France. Bart Verbruggen, Nick Olij, Jeremie Frimpong, Micky van de Ven, Ian Maatsen, Quilindschy Hartman and Brian Brobbey are those who can earn their first caps.
Koeman is likely to line-up in a 5-3-2 formation with Verbruggen currently the favourite to start in goal.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen, Dumfries, Blind, Ake, Van Dijk, Geertruida, De Roon, Reijnders, Simons, Weghorst, Malen
France also has some injury concerns in defence with Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Sailiba, and Wesley Fofana all out.
Randal Kolo Muani is set to start up front, while the Netherlands will have to stop Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.
Possible France line-up: Maignan; Clauss, Konaté, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández; Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Coman, Kolo Muani, Mbappé.
Odds
Netherlands 21/10 Draw 5/2 France 5/4
Previous Meetings
France’s 4-0 win in March was the 29th meeting between the two countries since 1908.
France have won 15 of those games, while Oranje has triumphed in 11.
Since the Netherlands defeated France 4-1 at the 2008 Euros, Oranje have only defeated the French once. That was under Koeman in the 2018 Nations League group stage.
Can the Netherlands get a victory?
Things were looking up for the Netherlands after the last international period but these two games are make or break for the Dutch.
If the Netherlands loses on Friday and Greece wins away in Dublin, then Koeman’s side goes to Athens under severe pressure on Monday.
The Netherlands is missing a lot of key players and Koeman himself has admitted that he sees the game against Greece as the most important one. However, a win over France would make qualification almost certain.
Oranje’s back five will need to keep it tight and going forward, Xavi Simons will need to create some magic. For France, Mbappe may not be in great form but if he gets a chance he will punish the Dutch defence.
France goes into the game as heavy favourites and it seems like Koeman is trying to make it out that it is a free hit for his side. A big crowd will need to get behind Oranje if it is to be a memorable night for the injury-depleted Netherlands.