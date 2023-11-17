The Netherlands can seal qualification for Euro 2024 when they host the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening. Kick off is at 19:45 BST.
Last month, the Netherlands may have lost at home to France but the slender 1-0 win in Greece was crucial for Ronald Koeman’s side. It put them 2nd in the group and level on points with Greece, who only have one game left to play.
Because of the superior head-to-head record with Greece, the Netherlands knows that a victory over the Republic of Ireland will be enough to seal a spot at the Euros.
The Republic of Ireland has no chance of coming top three in the group but they can still qualify via the playoffs. However, it would be better for Ireland if they lose to the Netherlands on Saturday to ensure they still have a chance of a playoff spot.
Team News
Koeman is without a number of key players for the clash, especially in defence with Matthijs de Ligt, Jeremie Frimpong, Sven Botman, Micky van de Ven, Lutsharel Geertruida and Nathan Ake all injured.
Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn and Noa Lang are also out too.
Koeman may decide to stick with a 5-3-2 formation with Jorrel Hato and Thijs Dallinga hoping to make their debuts. Bart Verbruggen will start in goal, while Jerdy Schouten of PSV is expected to start in midfield.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen, Dumfries, Hartman, De Vrij, Blind, Van Dijk, Schouten, Reijnders, Simons, Weghorst, Gakpo
The Republic of Ireland will have Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson available for selection while Troy Parrott of Excelsior is in the squad.
Possible Republic of Ireland line-up: Kelleher; Doherty, Duffy, Scales, Manning; Knight, Cullen, Molumby; Sykes, Ferguson, Johnston
Odds
Netherlands 11/50 Draw 5/1 Republic of Ireland 14/1
Head to Head
The reverse fixture in Dublin finished 2-1 for the Netherlands, who came from behind to seal the victory thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst.
The Netherlands have won 10 of the 21 games against the Irish, while seven ties have been lost.
Netherlands to seal Euro qualification?
The Netherlands may not have been able to compete with France but they have dealt well with a tricky group. Saturday should see the Netherlands seal qualification with a game to spare.
Koeman may have injury issues all over the pitch but the XI available will be more than capable of getting the job done against an Ireland side that needs to lose.
It will be interesting to see what formation Koeman picks from the start and whether he drifts from 5-3-2 to 4-3-3 mid-game like he has been doing in the past. Netherlands fans will be hoping to see Xavi Simons showcase his talent in an Oranje shirt finally and a comfortable win would be another boost for Koeman with a clash with Gibraltar to come.