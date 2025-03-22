The European Qualifiers for the Netherlands U17s and U19s continued on Saturday and below is a round up of the action.
Netherlands U19 0-0 Luxembourg U19
Netherlands failed to break down a defensive Luxembourg in their second qualifying match.
After the win over Croatia, Netherlands looked to take a major step to the tournament but they were frustrated by their neighbours. Don Angelo Kanadu had an effort cleared off the line before the break while Ayoub Oukfir hit the crossbar.
The crossbar thwarted Oukfir again in the second half while Aymen Sliti could only fire wide when completely free on goal.
Netherlands failed to find a winner and they move onto four points with a clash with Czech Republic to come. It is now a must win match for the young Dutch side.
Portugal U17 3-1 Netherlands U17
The Netherlands will not be at the U17 European Championships after a poor defeat to Portugal.
The game was already over by half time with Portugal scoring three times in the space of seven minutes through Anisio Cabral, Mauro Furtado and Bernardo Lima.
Kelvin Neijenhuis pulled one back in the second half but it was nothing more than a consolation for the Netherlands, who are out of contention with one game remaining.
It is a blow for the KNVB with the Netherlands also failing to reach the U18 World Cup.